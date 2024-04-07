The conflict between the Russian and Ukrainian armies has reached a critical juncture as fierce battles unfold for control over the town of Chasov Yar in the Donetsk region. Unconfirmed reports suggest that Russian forces have advanced into the suburbs, heightening tensions in the war-torn region.

In a retaliatory move, Ukraine launched a daring attack on an air base in Morozovsk, southern Russia, deploying dozens of drones in the assault. While the outcomes of the strike remain uncertain, it underscores the escalating nature of the conflict and the willingness of both sides to engage in aggressive tactics.

Amidst the chaos, the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia found itself under siege as rockets rained down, claiming the lives of three individuals and leaving 13 others injured. The indiscriminate attack caused substantial damage to residential buildings and an industrial plant, further exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in the region.

The violence wasn't confined to Zaporizhzhia alone, as a fresh Russian strike targeted the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, resulting in the deaths of two civilians and injuring at least seven others. Regional governor Oleg Sinegubov, speaking via "Telegram" and quoted by "Reuters," provided grim details of the attack, which inflicted damage to a high-rise residential building in the Shevchenkivski district and sparked a fire in a nearby shop.

Kharkiv, situated in northeastern Ukraine, has increasingly become a focal point of Russian aggression, with attacks intensifying in recent weeks. Just days ago, the city endured a devastating drone strike that claimed four lives and caused widespread destruction to apartment blocks, underscoring the relentless nature of the conflict and its devastating impact on civilian populations.