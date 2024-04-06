Nurgyul Salimova Holds Firm with Second Draw in Challengers Tournament

Sports | April 6, 2024, Saturday // 06:55
Bulgaria: Nurgyul Salimova Holds Firm with Second Draw in Challengers Tournament

In a display of skill and composure, Nurgyul Salimova, the youngest participant in the prestigious Chess Tournament of Challengers, has secured her second draw against none other than Lei Tingjie, the reigning champion from the previous edition.

The latest match saw Salimova pitted against a formidable opponent in Lei Tingjie, who had clinched victory in the last edition of the tournament. Despite the pressure, the Bulgarian held her ground, demonstrating her resilience and tactical prowess on the chessboard.

This marks Salimova's second draw in the tournament, following her initial draw against grandmaster Anna Muzychuk in the opening round. Meanwhile, Lei Tingjie faced defeat in her first-round match against her compatriot Tan Zhongyi.

The young chess prodigy's performance has garnered attention and admiration from enthusiasts and experts alike. Her ability to hold her own against seasoned competitors speaks volumes about her potential and future prospects in the world of chess.

Salimova's two draws in the early stages of the tournament bode well for her debut appearance. With each match, she continues to prove her mettle and cement her position as a rising star in the chess community.

Tags: Salimova, Challengers Tournament, draw, chess

