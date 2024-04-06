Bulgarian Teens Arrested for Homeless Man's Murder in Germany

In a shocking turn of events, a group of Bulgarian teenagers has been apprehended in connection with the brutal murder of a homeless man at the main train station in Dortmund, Germany. The incident, which occurred on Thursday evening, has sent shockwaves through the community, shedding light on the dangers lurking in the shadows of society.

According to reports, a 13-year-old boy from Bulgaria stands accused as the alleged killer of the 31-year-old homeless man. The victim, identified as a Polish national, reportedly engaged in a heated altercation with four Bulgarian minors near the port in Dortmund. Witnesses described the teenagers as extremely aggressive, with tensions escalating rapidly.

Tragically, the altercation took a deadly turn when the 13-year-old allegedly stabbed the homeless man three times with a knife. In a chilling display of callousness, the assailant and his accomplices then pushed the injured man into the canal. Although the victim managed to struggle out of the water, he succumbed to his injuries shortly thereafter.

The entire incident was captured by surveillance cameras at the train station, leading to the swift apprehension of the perpetrators. However, due to the age of the alleged killer, who is under 14 years old, he will not face trial for his actions. The other three teenagers involved are aged 14 and 15, raising questions about accountability and justice in cases involving minors.