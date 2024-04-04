The Chief Secretary Zhivko Kotsev Withdraws His Resignation

Zhivko Kotsev, the Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, has announced the withdrawal of his resignation, which was provoked and submitted under enormous psychological and moral pressure. This announcement came during a joint briefing with the resigned Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov in the Council of Ministers.

The decision to retract his resignation follows a report submitted by Kalin Stoyanov, proposing Kotsev's removal from his position. According to Denkov, the report was made at Kotsev's request, prompting a personal meeting between the two officials. Denkov revealed that Kotsev indicated his resignation was prompted by pressure from the Minister of the Interior and several high-ranking figures in the prosecutor's office.

During the briefing, Kotsev expressed his outrage at the treatment he endured and highlighted an ongoing campaign aimed at discrediting him both personally and professionally. He acknowledged the escalation of speculations and insinuations surrounding him since his resignation, anticipating further unwarranted attacks in the days to come.

Kotsev emphasized the broader implications of his decision, stating that it transcends individual interests and pertains to the welfare of the entire country. He pledged to resume his duties in ensuring peace and order for all Bulgarian citizens.

Responding to queries about reported searches conducted at his office and home, Kotsev confirmed his cooperation with criminal proceedings but dismissed exaggerated claims regarding seized assets. Regarding his involvement as a protected witness in a case related to the Customs Agency, Kotsev refrained from divulging specifics, emphasizing the necessity for synchronized efforts within law enforcement agencies, regardless of ministerial changes.

When questioned about potential threats to his life, Zhivko Kotsev explained that he currently lacks such information, however, he emphasized he anticipates everything from anyone.