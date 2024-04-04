Parliament Approves Easter Bonuses for Pensioners with Low Incomes

The Parliament has approved adjustments to the state social insurance budget during its initial reading, incorporating a new provision for an Easter bonus amounting to 75 BGN, for pensioners whose pensions are situated below the poverty threshold of 526 BGN.

The decision received overwhelming support from 145 members of parliament representing all political groups. The Easter bonuses, totaling BGN 40 million, are set to benefit approximately 534 thousand pensioners across the country. However, opposition was voiced by the WWC-DB, with 2 votes against and 26 abstentions.

While the proposal of the Revival party (Vazrazhdane) to grant an amount of BGN 100 holiday bonus to all pensioners regardless of their pension amount was rejected, the approved measure targets those most in need.

Amidst heated debates during the parliamentary session, accusations of political agendas and pre-election tactics were exchanged among MPs. Despite differing opinions, the focus remained on providing tangible support to vulnerable segments of society.

The final decision on the Easter bonuses is anticipated to be made in the following week, following further deliberations and considerations.