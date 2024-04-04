Parliament Approves Easter Bonuses for Pensioners with Low Incomes

Parliament Votes to Establish Three Temporary Committees Investigating Key Issues
In a late-night session, the Bulgarian parliament voted to establish several temporary committees of inquiry
The Parliament has approved adjustments to the state social insurance budget during its initial reading, incorporating a new provision for an Easter bonus amounting to 75 BGN, for pensioners whose pensions are situated below the poverty threshold of 526 BGN.
The decision received overwhelming support from 145 members of parliament representing all political groups. The Easter bonuses, totaling BGN 40 million, are set to benefit approximately 534 thousand pensioners across the country. However, opposition was voiced by the WWC-DB, with 2 votes against and 26 abstentions.
While the proposal of the Revival party (Vazrazhdane) to grant an amount of BGN 100 holiday bonus to all pensioners regardless of their pension amount was rejected, the approved measure targets those most in need.
Amidst heated debates during the parliamentary session, accusations of political agendas and pre-election tactics were exchanged among MPs. Despite differing opinions, the focus remained on providing tangible support to vulnerable segments of society.
The final decision on the Easter bonuses is anticipated to be made in the following week, following further deliberations and considerations.
Zhivko Kotsev, the Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, has announced the withdrawal of his resignation, which was provoked and submitted under enormous psychological and moral pressure
In a major step to update Bulgaria's railway system, Transport and Communications Minister Georgi Gvozdeikov has approved the purchase of seven double-decker trains for Bulgarian State Railways (BDZ)
In a move to streamline the electoral process and increase voter participation, President Rumen Radev declared that Bulgaria will witness a unique amalgamation of extraordinary parliamentary elections and European Parliament elections on June 9
In a tense political climate, the proposed cabinet formation by acting Prime Minister candidate Dimitar Glavchev has ignited controversy and accusations from various political quarters
WCC-DB leaders have announced the onset of what they deem as the most nefarious pre-election campaign in Bulgaria, with Kiril Petkov taking the lead by accusing the resigned Interior Minister, Kalin Stoyanov, of deceiving deputies during his hearing regar
Zhivko Kotsev, the Chief Secretary of Bulgaria's Ministry of Internal Affairs, has clarified the reasons behind his decision to step down from his position
UN Happiness Report: Bulgaria's Astonishing Leap in Rankings
Bulgaria: 3 Regions With Lowest Life Expectancy - EU Report 2022