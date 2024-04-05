Bulgarian Writer Georgi Gospodinov Nominated for Prestigious French Translation Prize

Society | Author: Diana Kavardzhikova |April 5, 2024, Friday // 15:14
Bulgarian Writer Georgi Gospodinov Nominated for Prestigious French Translation Prize

Georgi Gospodinov's poetry book "There, Where We Are Not" (2016) has been nominated for the prestigious French Malarmé Prize for translated poetry. The Bulgarian writer shared the news on his Facebook publication, BTA reported.

"I am very happy that the poetry book 'Там, където не сме' ('There, where we are not') in the wonderful translation by Marie Vrinat-Nikolov has been selected by the members of the Malarmé Academy among the 6 nominated books for the Malarmé Prize for translated poetry", informed the author. Gospodinov thanked the translator Vrinat-Nikolov.

Gospodinov's literary achievements extend beyond poetry, with his novel "Timeshelter" earning him international acclaim and securing the esteemed Booker Prize in 2023 for its English translation by Angela Rodel. His prolific body of work, which includes celebrated titles such as "Lapidarium"  and "The Physics of Sorrow", has cemented his reputation as one of Bulgaria's foremost literary voices.

Established in 2022, the Malarmé Prize for translated poetry celebrates translators' pivotal role in expanding literary boundaries, especially in bringing foreign poetry into French. Organized by the Malarmé Academy, the award ceremony coincides with the Brive-la-Gaillarde Book Fair from November 8 to 10. The prize, valued at EUR 3,800 and funded by city authorities, includes a month-long residency for the winner in Brive-la-Gaillarde.

