Bulgaria Air Resumes Flights to Milan for the Summer Season of 2024

Business » TOURISM | Author: Diana Kavardzhikova |April 5, 2024, Friday // 14:29
In March 2024, the national carrier commenced operations on flights to Malpensa Airport via the restored regular route to Milan – a beloved and popular destination for all Bulgarians.

Milan stands among the primary tourist hubs of ancient and modern Italy, enticing travelers with its rich cultural heritage and vibrant modernity. It remains one of the most attractive destinations for regular travelers seeking short vacations, shopping, and cultural tourism. The second-largest city in Italy, Milan, is nestled in the heart of Northern Italy, near the Po River and Lake Como.

Throughout the entire summer season, from April 1st to October 26th, 2024, the national carrier will operate direct flights from Sofia to Milan and back three times a week – every Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday. The lowest fare for a one-way ticket in economy class for a passenger without checked baggage is 99 euros. With the convenient morning flight schedule on Fridays and the return flight on Sunday afternoons, passengers of the airline have the opportunity to plan their shopping weekends in the fashion capital of the world.

Each year, the bustling metropolis attracts millions of visitors with its plethora of cultural and historical landmarks, sporting events, upscale boutiques by renowned designers, and its impressive collection of priceless works of art.

Key attractions in Milan worth visiting include the city's symbols – the Duomo cathedral and the La Scala opera house, and the intriguing exhibitions at Palazzo Reale, or the Royal Palace, located directly opposite the cathedral. Take a stroll to the Sforzesco Castle, built in 1368, and if you're a sports or football fan, be sure to visit the football museum in the iconic San Siro stadium.

In Milan, indulge in a culinary delight with a rich selection ranging from cozy, traditional eateries to luxurious restaurants. Italian cuisine is beloved by visitors to the Apennine Peninsula, offering a diverse array of Mediterranean dishes with original recipes to satisfy even the most discerning palate.

Plan your intriguing and significant journey to the stylish Italian city now with the convenient direct flights offered by Bulgaria Air. For more information regarding the schedule and ticket reservations, contact the Customer Service Center via email at callFB@air.bg. Tickets to and from Milan can be quickly reserved online at www.air.bg, through the mobile application, as well as at the airline's offices and through the agency network.

