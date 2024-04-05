In the latest unveiling of Forbes' prestigious billionaires list for 2024, the world witnesses a dynamic panorama of wealth distribution and economic shifts. Among the familiar names in the rankings are the brothers Kiril and Georgi Domuschievi, albeit with a notable decline in their fortunes, placing them at 1545th position. 2,781 people from 78 nations were Included in Forbes' ranking. The combined wealth of these billionaires surpasses a jaw-dropping .2 trillion.

While the United States remains the country of billionaire wealth, boasting the highest number of individuals on the list, the coveted title of the richest person on the planet belongs to European magnate Bernard Arnault. Arnault's ascent to the summit of wealth serves as a reminder of Europe's enduring economic prowess amidst a landscape dominated by American tech titans such as Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, and Larry Ellison.

Additions to this year's Forbes list include the creator of ChatGPT, Sam Altman, whose pioneering contributions to artificial intelligence propel him into the realm of global wealth. Joining Altman is one of the most famous music stars Taylor Swift. NBA legend Magic Johnson and a businessman from Luxembourg make their inaugural appearances on the list.

China emerges as a formidable contender in the billionaire arena, securing the second position behind the United States, followed closely by India. Germany and Russia respectively hold the fourth and fifth positions, with Russia seeing the addition of 15 new billionaires over the year, despite geopolitical tensions and sanctions associated with the conflict in Ukraine.

Forbes magazine noted that the average age stands at 65 years, as the oldest billionaire is the 101-year-old insurance magnate George Joseph. Moreover, the list highlights the rise of young billionaires, with 15 individuals aged 30 or younger making their mark, including Michal Strnad, whose rapid ascent to wealth is fueled by his leadership of Czechoslovak Group, a major supplier of arms and ammunition to the Ukrainian military.