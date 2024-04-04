Weather in Bulgaria For The Weekend: Sunshine Followed by Evening Showers

During the night, skies will generally be clear and tranquil, with temperatures ranging between 5°C and 10°C, around 6°C in Sofia. Tomorrow's forecast predicts mostly sunny conditions, with cloud cover increasing from the northwest in the afternoon, although precipitation is unlikely. However, in the evening and overnight Sunday, some areas in Eastern Bulgaria may experience rain, possibly accompanied by thunder. A light to moderate northwesterly wind is expected, and maximum temperatures will range from 22°C to 27°C, approximately 23°C in Sofia.

In mountainous areas, the weather will also be mostly sunny, with cloud cover increasing in the afternoon but little chance of precipitation. A moderate to strong northwesterly wind is anticipated, with maximum temperatures around 16°C at 1200 meters altitude and 8°C at 2000 meters.

Along the Black Sea coast, skies will be mostly sunny until noon, with cloudiness increasing later in the day, although precipitation is unlikely. However, rain may develop from north to south in the evening and overnight on Sunday. A light to moderate south-southwesterly wind will prevail, and maximum temperatures will range from 18°C to 23°C, with sea temperatures between 10°C and 13°C.

On Sunday, cloud cover will vary across regions, with broken clouds in the west and significant cloudiness in central and eastern areas, leading to rain in some places, including mountainous regions, possibly with thunderstorms. Winds will shift from the north-northeast, remaining weak. Temperatures are expected to range from 9°C to 14°C for minimums and 18°C to 23°C for maximums.

Monday's weather is forecasted to be mostly sunny, with temporary increases in cloudiness especially over Southeast Bulgaria, although precipitation chances remain low. Minimum temperatures will be slightly cooler by 2-3°C, while daytime temperatures will see a slight rise.