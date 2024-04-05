BAPRA Bright Awards Honors M3 Communications Group, Inc. as PR Agency of the Year

April 5, 2024, Friday
The company was honored with a record 11 awards at the BAPRA Brights Awards 2024 on the eve of its 30th anniversary

M3 Communications Group, Inc. won the industry’s most prestigious award - PR Agency of the Year. The company was honored nationally as the best agency in the industry for the fourth time in the 14-year history of the BAPRA Bright Awards 2024. The high recognition comes in the year of the company’s 30th anniversary.

At an elegant ceremony last night, the team of M3 Communications Group, Inc. won a total of 11 awards for the successful campaigns and creative projects it implemented in 2023/2024. The prestigious international jury of the BAPRA Bright Awards 2024 honored the agency’s work among more than 130 submissions. The company took gold in the “Employer Branding”, “Innovation PR Award” and Crisis and Issues Management” categories, silver awards for “Corporate Communications”, “Internal Communications” and “Digital PR” and bronze for “Influencer Marketing Campaign”, “Digital PR” and “Communication Campaign for Education and Professional Development”. In the only individual achievement category, “Rising Star”, the triumph again went to M3 Communications Group, Inc. with the company’s PR talent Jessica Krusteva winning the gold.

“We are extremely pleased with this recognition – to be “Agency of the Year”, as we are doubly delighted because it is happening in our 30th anniversary year! I would like to thank the entire M3 team because one of the most valuable lessons I have learned in these 3 decades in business is that a good team is the key to success. I would also like to thank our partners at Hill & Knowlton and all our clients and friends for the trust and partnership”, commented Maxim Behar, Founder and CEO of M3 Communications Group, Inc.

The intriguing projects with which M3 Communications Group, Inc. impressed the BAPRA Bright Awards jury this year are extremely diverse. With META’s creative “Facts in Focus” campaign against misinformation the agency brought home two awards – first place in the “Innovation PR Award” category and third place for “Influencer Marketing”. The team’s high expertise in crisis management and creating a good employer reputation were also awarded with gold – respectively the company took first place in the “Employer Branding” category with the DISCORDIA Talent Roadshow project and for “Crisis and Issues Management” for the client Wizz Air.

M3 Communications Group, Inc. also won silver awards in the “Corporate Communications”, “Internal Communication” and “Digital PR” categories for BTL Industries; project “Why Bulgaria?”, the Shell V-Powerful Launch and ERC World - NFT Creativity & Innovation Beyond Limits projects. Shell V-Powerful Launch is a high-adrenaline internal event that showcased the company’s new, improved fuels attractively and engagingly, while the digital PR campaign for ERC World was one of the company’s most interesting and challenging projects of the past year, which aimed to promote a new NFT brand in over 10 markets. BTL Industries’s project “Why Bulgaria?” celebrated the company’s 25th anniversary in a corporate-responsible and yet emotional way, targeting young talents.

M3 Communications Group, Inc. also won the honorary third place with LOréal and UNESCO’s socially responsible initiative “For Women in Science” in the “Communication Campaign for Education and Professional Development” category. The unique digital campaign for the new e-commerce brand ATLANEA, which even reached Times Square, was also awarded bronze in the “Digital PR” category.

You can learn more about the projects and services of M3 Communications Group, Inc. at m3bg.com. The BAPRA Bright Awards are the most respected in the PR industry in Bulgaria, organized for the 14th consecutive year by the Bulgarian Association of PR Agencies (BAPRA). M3 Communications Group, Inc. has traditionally been in the top 3 since the awards were founded and has been awarded first place four times – in 2011, 2016, 2018, and 2024, and silver twice – in 2021 and 2023.

Additionally, the agency "d:istinkt" was honored with a total of 9 awards spanning various categories, such as "Corporate Communications (Reputation and Brand Management)" and "Special Events or Launches". These recognitions were personally handed out by Violeta Milusheva, Director of Sales and Marketing at the InterContinental Sofia Hotel, who praised the winners for their outstanding projects and professionalism.

A standout campaign, focusing on the plight of Ukrainian refugees, clinched the majority of the awards. Developed for the European Commission, it secured first place in the "Communication Campaign for Education and Professional Development" category, along with silver in "PR Innovations" and bronze for "Corporate Social Responsibility." Central to this initiative is a children's book titled "The Girl Who Opened Her Eyes", narrating the story of a perceptive student who witnesses the struggles of a Ukrainian refugee family fleeing conflict. The campaign's objective is to foster empathy towards Ukrainian refugees, especially children seeking sanctuary in Bulgaria.

In the realm of "Corporate Communications", "d:istinkt's" campaign spotlighting the Lidl Effect across Bulgaria's regions earned the prestigious gold award. This campaign aimed to underscore the company's contributions to the six major regions of Sofia, Plovdiv, Stara Zagora, Ruse, Varna, and Burgas. Research conducted by the Institute for Market Economics (IME) underscored the substantial impact of the company's endeavors at the local level. Over several months, the agency disseminated data to the company's clientele and partners regarding regional investments, job creation, collaborations with local producers, and other initiatives aimed at promoting sustainability and positive societal change.

