Bulgaria's Railway Upgrade: 7 Double-Decker Trains from Polish Company

Politics | Author: Diana Kavardzhikova |April 5, 2024, Friday // 12:59
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Railway Upgrade: 7 Double-Decker Trains from Polish Company Wikimedia Commons

In a major step to update Bulgaria's railway system, Transport and Communications Minister Georgi Gvozdeikov has approved the purchase of seven double-decker trains for Bulgarian State Railways (BDZ).

The decision, signed on Thursday, marks a key step towards enhancing the country's public transportation system, utilizing resources allocated under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan.

The selection process culminated in the endorsement of Poland's Stadler Polska Sp. z o.o. company as the chosen contractor, following a meticulous evaluation of proposals submitted during the public procurement procedure initiated in mid-February. According to assessments, Stadler Polska Sp. z o.o.'s offer not only met but exceeded the stipulated requirements, ensuring adherence to stringent quality standards.

The agreed price for the acquisition of seven electric trains stands at BGN 300,513,279.50, with a projected delivery timeframe of 26 months. With the decision finalized, the next step entails the formalization of a contract between the Bulgarian authorities and the selected contractor, paving the way for the commencement of production and subsequent delivery.

Simultaneously, negotiations are set to commence on Friday with Spain's Patentes Talgo SL company for the procurement of 20 push-pull trains, further diversifying Bulgaria's rail fleet. Additionally, the public procurement procedure for an additional 35 electric trains is slated to resume, with interested companies given until April 11 to submit their offers, signaling ongoing efforts to bolster the country's transportation infrastructure.

