Europol Report: Bulgarians Among Key Players in EU's Most Dangerous Criminal Networks

A recently unveiled Europol report has shown the pervasive influence of criminal networks in the European Union, particularly implicating Bulgarians, Romanians, Serbs, and Ukrainians in the most perilous operations related to human trafficking for labor and sexual exploitation.

According to the report, a staggering 821 dangerous criminal networks are active within the EU, engaging in illicit activities such as drug trafficking, primarily cocaine, as well as the smuggling of cigarettes and humans. Annelies Verlinden, Belgian Minister of the Interior, highlighted the predominant involvement of individuals from Western Balkan countries, notably Albania, alongside participants from Turkey and Morocco, in these criminal enterprises.

Verlinden underscored the nexus between the drug market and violence within the EU, emphasizing the significance of organized crime as a major revenue source for these networks. Moreover, she warned against the detrimental impact of money laundering and corruption on the rule of law and fundamental freedoms.

European Commissioner for Justice, Didier Reynders, raised concerns over the pervasive influence of criminal groups, noting their propensity to intimidate and bribe judicial officials and EU prosecution staff.

Executive Director of Europol Catherine De Bolle presented the alarming scope of these criminal operations, with approximately 25,000 members hailing from 112 different nationalities, half of whom are connected to the drug trade. De Bolle also highlighted the integration of criminal organizations with legitimate businesses, particularly in the construction and hospitality sectors, facilitating the laundering of illicit funds.