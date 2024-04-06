Bulgaria to Hold 'Two-in-One' Elections on June 9, President Radev Announces

In a move to streamline the electoral process and increase voter participation, President Rumen Radev declared that Bulgaria will witness a unique amalgamation of extraordinary parliamentary elections and European Parliament elections on June 9. Radev's decision aims to save resources and prevent voter fatigue by consolidating both elections into a single voting day.

The announcement came as President Radev prepared to issue three decrees: one for the formation of a caretaker government, another for the European elections, and the third for the parliamentary elections. Highlighting the constitutional requirement for the government to take an oath before the National Assembly, Radev emphasized the need for efficiency in the transition of power.

Political parties were urged to submit their claims and recommendations by the end of the day on Monday, with Radev underscoring the role of Dimitar Glavchev, who would assess their demands by the amended Constitution. Additionally, Radev expressed concerns regarding the state's finances, urging for transparency and accountability in fiscal management.

Referring to the Recovery and Resilience Plan, Radev emphasized the importance of utilizing funds effectively during the caretaker government's tenure. He cautioned against populist financial policies that could exacerbate deficits and inflation, calling for vigilant monitoring by the parliament.

Looking ahead, Radev advised Glavchev to ensure the Ministry of Finance conducts a comprehensive analysis of the state's finances to address potential risks of escalating deficits and inflation.