Dimitar Glavchev's Proposed Cabinet Structure Sparks Political Reactions

Glavchev to Meet Radev on Caretaker Government Proposal; Consecutive Elections Not Possible
In line with constitutional protocol, President Rumen Radev will convene with Dimitar Glavchev, the candidate for acting Prime Minister, tomorrow
In a tense political climate, the proposed cabinet formation by acting Prime Minister candidate Dimitar Glavchev has ignited controversy and accusations from various political quarters. The unveiling of the draft structure and composition of the Council of Ministers took place amidst consultations attended by the head of state, Rumen Radev, and representatives from parliamentary factions.
One of the key points of contention revolves around the appointment of Kalin Stoyanov as acting Minister of Interior. Kiril Petkov, co-chairman of "We Continue the Change," lambasted the choice, branding it not only provocative but also an insult, alleging ties to the outgoing government and highlighting concerns over vote-buying practices. Petkov emphasized the necessity for impartial elections and minimizing corrupt practices.
In response to criticisms, Boyko Borisov, leader of GERB, distanced himself from Glavchev's cabinet, stating he was unfamiliar with its composition and denying any involvement or consultation. Borisov's remarks come amidst speculation regarding the presence of controversial figures within the proposed cabinet.
Meanwhile, President Rumen Radev convened consultations with parliamentary parties, including Glavchev, in an attempt to navigate the tumultuous political landscape. Borisov hinted at GERB's reluctance to participate in the official cabinet, indicating a degree of detachment from the ongoing political maneuvering.
The focus on key government services also drew attention, with Borisov alleging a power play by certain political factions to control these institutions while distancing himself from past negotiations involving controversial figures.
Additionally, Borisov addressed his meeting with representatives of the Jewish community and Daniel Laurer from WCC-DB, where he urged against the installation of a monument to Sofia's former mayor, Ivan Ivanov, citing controversies surrounding his legacy.
Composition of the cabinet proposed by Dimitar Glavchev:
Prime Minister - Dimitar Glavchev
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance - Lyudmila Petkova
Minister of Interior - Kalin Stoyanov
Minister of Regional Development and Public Works - Violeta Koritarova
Minister of Labor and Social Policy - Ivaylo Ivanov
Minister of Defense - Atanas Zapryanov
Minister of Foreign Affairs - Ivaylo Tsenov
Minister of Justice - Maria Pavlova
Minister of Education and Science - Galin Tsokov
Minister of Health - Galya Kondeva
Minister of Culture - Nayden Todorov
Minister of Environment and Water - Petar Dimitrov
Minister of Agriculture and Food - Kiril Vatev
Minister of Transport and Communications - Georgi Gvozdeikov
Minister of Economy and Industry - Petko Nikolov
Minister of Innovation and Growth - Rosen Karadimov
Minister of Energy - Vladimir Malinov
Minister of e-Government - Valentin Mundrov
Minister of Tourism - Evtim Miloshev
Minister of Youth and Sports - Georgi Glushkov
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Zhivko Kotsev, the Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, has announced the withdrawal of his resignation, which was provoked and submitted under enormous psychological and moral pressure
The Parliament has approved adjustments to the state social insurance budget during its initial reading, incorporating a new provision for an Easter bonus amounting to 75 BGN, for pensioners whose pensions are situated below the poverty threshold of 526
In a major step to update Bulgaria's railway system, Transport and Communications Minister Georgi Gvozdeikov has approved the purchase of seven double-decker trains for Bulgarian State Railways (BDZ)
In a move to streamline the electoral process and increase voter participation, President Rumen Radev declared that Bulgaria will witness a unique amalgamation of extraordinary parliamentary elections and European Parliament elections on June 9
WCC-DB leaders have announced the onset of what they deem as the most nefarious pre-election campaign in Bulgaria, with Kiril Petkov taking the lead by accusing the resigned Interior Minister, Kalin Stoyanov, of deceiving deputies during his hearing regar
Zhivko Kotsev, the Chief Secretary of Bulgaria's Ministry of Internal Affairs, has clarified the reasons behind his decision to step down from his position
UN Happiness Report: Bulgaria's Astonishing Leap in Rankings
Bulgaria: 3 Regions With Lowest Life Expectancy - EU Report 2022