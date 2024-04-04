Dimitar Glavchev's Proposed Cabinet Structure Sparks Political Reactions

Politics | Author: Diana Kavardzhikova |April 5, 2024, Friday // 10:38
Bulgaria: Dimitar Glavchev's Proposed Cabinet Structure Sparks Political Reactions

In a tense political climate, the proposed cabinet formation by acting Prime Minister candidate Dimitar Glavchev has ignited controversy and accusations from various political quarters. The unveiling of the draft structure and composition of the Council of Ministers took place amidst consultations attended by the head of state, Rumen Radev, and representatives from parliamentary factions.

One of the key points of contention revolves around the appointment of Kalin Stoyanov as acting Minister of Interior. Kiril Petkov, co-chairman of "We Continue the Change," lambasted the choice, branding it not only provocative but also an insult, alleging ties to the outgoing government and highlighting concerns over vote-buying practices. Petkov emphasized the necessity for impartial elections and minimizing corrupt practices.

In response to criticisms, Boyko Borisov, leader of GERB, distanced himself from Glavchev's cabinet, stating he was unfamiliar with its composition and denying any involvement or consultation. Borisov's remarks come amidst speculation regarding the presence of controversial figures within the proposed cabinet.

Meanwhile, President Rumen Radev convened consultations with parliamentary parties, including Glavchev, in an attempt to navigate the tumultuous political landscape. Borisov hinted at GERB's reluctance to participate in the official cabinet, indicating a degree of detachment from the ongoing political maneuvering.

The focus on key government services also drew attention, with Borisov alleging a power play by certain political factions to control these institutions while distancing himself from past negotiations involving controversial figures.

Additionally, Borisov addressed his meeting with representatives of the Jewish community and Daniel Laurer from WCC-DB, where he urged against the installation of a monument to Sofia's former mayor, Ivan Ivanov, citing controversies surrounding his legacy.

 

Composition of the cabinet proposed by Dimitar Glavchev:

Prime Minister - Dimitar Glavchev

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance - Lyudmila Petkova

Minister of Interior - Kalin Stoyanov

Minister of Regional Development and Public Works - Violeta Koritarova

Minister of Labor and Social Policy - Ivaylo Ivanov

Minister of Defense - Atanas Zapryanov

Minister of Foreign Affairs - Ivaylo Tsenov

Minister of Justice - Maria Pavlova

Minister of Education and Science - Galin Tsokov

Minister of Health - Galya Kondeva

Minister of Culture - Nayden Todorov

Minister of Environment and Water - Petar Dimitrov

Minister of Agriculture and Food - Kiril Vatev

Minister of Transport and Communications - Georgi Gvozdeikov

Minister of Economy and Industry - Petko Nikolov

Minister of Innovation and Growth - Rosen Karadimov

Minister of Energy - Vladimir Malinov

Minister of e-Government - Valentin Mundrov

Minister of Tourism - Evtim Miloshev

Minister of Youth and Sports - Georgi Glushkov

