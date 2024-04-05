Bulgaria's Nurgyul Salimova Initiates Candidates Tournament with a Draw

In her debut at the Candidates Tournament in Toronto, Nurgyul Salimova commenced her campaign with a draw against Ukrainian opponent Anna Muzychuk. Facing off with the black pieces in the opening round, the promising Bulgarian chess talent engaged in a closely contested battle with Muzychuk.

Opting to play a Russian opening, Salimova encountered the Steinitz Attack by Muzychuk, a three-time world champion in shortened controls. Despite the tactical maneuvers, it quickly became apparent that neither player would gain a significant advantage. After just 30 moves, the game transitioned into a tight endgame, with both competitors possessing rooks and five pawns, indicating a balanced position on the board.

Ultimately, the draw was solidified on the 40th move, showcasing the resilience and strategic prowess of both Salimova and Muzychuk. Looking ahead to the next round, scheduled for Friday, Salimova is set to face off against Lei Tingjie of China. Lei, the victor of the previous edition of the Candidates Tournament in 2022/23, aims to reclaim her status as a contender for the world title after falling short in the championship match against compatriot Jiu Wenjun.