Kremlin: Russia-NATO Relations Hit "Direct Confrontation" Stage
The tension between Russia and NATO has escalated to a level of "direct confrontation," according to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov
Foreign Minister Winston Peters of New Zealand announced on Friday the country's commitment to bolstering collaboration with NATO partners to uphold collective security. Following his attendance at the NATO Ministers of Foreign Affairs meeting in Brussels on April 3-4, Peters expressed New Zealand's readiness to engage more closely with NATO, particularly in supporting Ukraine's self-defense efforts, Reuters reported.
Peters emphasized the significant implications of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine on global security, underlining New Zealand's determination to play a role in addressing such challenges. He stressed that New Zealand must be prepared to contribute its part in safeguarding international stability.
Amid negotiations for a new partnership agreement with NATO, New Zealand anticipates finalizing the pact in the "coming months". This partnership will be structured under NATO's new model called the Individually Tailored Partnership Programme, signaling a shift in the alliance's partnership framework.
"We expect to conclude this partnership in the coming months, agreeing to tangible areas of cooperation", stated Peters.
In his upcoming visit to the United States, Peters is scheduled to meet with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to engage in discussions on major global and regional security issues. Additionally, he will address the UN General Assembly to articulate New Zealand's concerns regarding the situation in Gaza.
Peters is slated to return to New Zealand on April 14, following his diplomatic engagements abroad.
