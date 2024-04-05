Bulgaria's Potential Unethical Election Campaign: Kiril Petkov's Concerns

WCC-DB leaders have announced the onset of what they deem as the most nefarious pre-election campaign in Bulgaria, with Kiril Petkov taking the lead by accusing the resigned Interior Minister, Kalin Stoyanov, of deceiving deputies during his hearing regarding Martin Bojanov, "The Notary".

"Mr. Stoyanov has only two bosses. One is called Mr. Borisov, the other is called Mr. Peevski," said Petkov. Inside the hall, I told him that I was ready to go to a polygraph with him and "let's talk together about where we get instructions from, who calls him during the nights, how he makes decisions - whether he makes them himself, or his two bosses Borisov and Peevski give him instructions every day on what to do", commented Kiril Petkov.

The co-chairman of the parliamentary group of WCC-DB warned that the absence of an honest individual leading the election campaign could result in scandals involving vote buying, similar to those witnessed during the local elections.

According to Kiril Petkov, Bulgaria is witnessing the onset of what could be one of its most unethical election campaigns to date. He remarked that certain factions have once again emerged prominently. He highlighted recent events, including the sudden arrests of senior officials in the Customs Agency, shrouded in mystery with no clear explanation provided. Furthermore, he noted the unexplained disappearance of the Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, who had resigned. Petkov also accused Kalin Stoyanov of falsehoods regarding his knowledge of the chief secretary's situation, claiming that information suggests his office was searched yesterday.

Additionally, MP Boyko Rashkov denounced Minister Stoyanov's actions as a gross violation of the law, particularly in his appointment of officials and handling of classified information. Rashkov expressed regret over Stoyanov's conduct, highlighting a fundamental lack of understanding of legal frameworks.