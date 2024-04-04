Central Election Commission Prepared for 2-in-1 Elections in Bulgaria

Politics | April 4, 2024, Thursday // 16:41
Bulgaria: Central Election Commission Prepared for 2-in-1 Elections in Bulgaria

As Bulgaria gears up for early parliamentary elections (6th in the last 3 years), the Central Election Commission (CEC) has announced its readiness for a unique scenario: holding both parliamentary and European Parliament (EP) elections either simultaneously or with a one-week gap. Following discussions with President Rumen Radev, June 9 and June 23 have emerged as the most likely dates for these crucial electoral events.

CEC Chairwoman Kamelia Neikova emphasized the logistical challenges of scheduling elections one week apart. Acknowledging the complexity, Neikova highlighted the commission's preparedness for a 2-in-1 election on June 9 or sequential elections on June 9 for the EP and June 23 for the National Assembly.

Neikova underscored the efficiency and practicality of holding combined elections, citing the successful precedent set during the November 2021 presidential and parliamentary elections. Consolidating elections not only streamlines the voting process but also optimizes resources, eliminating the need for voters to visit polling stations multiple times.

However, a 2-in-1 election would entail distinct voting procedures for each ballot. Separate electoral lists would be maintained for EP and parliamentary elections, requiring sectional electoral commissions to meticulously verify voters' eligibility before permitting them to cast their ballots.

The prospect of combined elections reflects Bulgaria's commitment to democratic processes while addressing logistical considerations. By maximizing efficiency and minimizing voter inconvenience, the CEC aims to facilitate smooth and transparent electoral proceedings, ensuring the integrity of the democratic process.

