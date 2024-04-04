Austria Grapples with Espionage Scandal Tied to Bulgaria

Austria finds itself embroiled in a burgeoning espionage scandal with connections to Bulgaria, as suspicions of Russian espionage within the Federal Office for Internal Security continue to mount. Investigative reports suggest that six Bulgarians apprehended in Great Britain were linked to a network surrounding Jan Marsalek, a figure currently evading authorities in Moscow and allegedly pivotal in recruiting spies. Among their targets was investigative journalist Christo Grozev, known for his work with the investigative website Bellingcat.

In response to the escalating crisis, Austrian Chancellor Karl Neuhammer has called for an emergency meeting of the National Security Council next week. This move comes amid the arrest of Egisto Ott, suspected of collaborating with former domestic intelligence chief Martin Weiss, who allegedly aided Marsalek in establishing a spy cell within Austrian security services on behalf of Moscow.

Grozev, a prominent figure in uncovering covert operations, recently relocated due to security threats. Journalistic inquiries in Austria have unveiled Ott's involvement in a break-in at Grozev's residence, where his computer and flash drive were reportedly stolen. The journalist was later declared wanted by the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs, adding another layer of intrigue to the unfolding scandal.

The political landscape further complicates matters, with Austria approaching parliamentary elections. Herbert Kickl, leader of the far-right "Freedom Party" and a former interior minister during the period of alleged Russian activity, stands at the forefront of public scrutiny.