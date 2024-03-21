Advanced AI Cameras to Monitor Crime in Sunny Beach

Business » TOURISM | April 4, 2024, Thursday // 16:13
In preparation for the upcoming summer season, authorities in Sunny Beach have unveiled a state-of-the-art video surveillance system comprising nearly 100 cameras, with four equipped for facial and license plate recognition. With hopes of curbing crime rates during the peak tourist season, both police and the Municipality of Nessebar are optimistic about the system's potential impact.

The sophisticated surveillance setup not only enables targeted searches for specific vehicles but also eliminates the need for constant monitoring by alerting authorities when flagged vehicles are detected. Chief Inspector Anton Ganchev of the "Criminal Police" at RU-Nessebar highlighted the system's reliance on artificial intelligence, which significantly enhances its efficiency in identifying individuals and vehicles. Additionally, the updated system integrates seamlessly with existing cameras in the resort.

The deployment of the surveillance system comes as the first hotels in Sunny Beach prepare to welcome guests for the Easter holidays. Hoteliers, recalling past experiences of frequent robberies and thefts, express relief at the prospect of enhanced security measures. Rumen Monchev, a hotelier, noted a significant decline in crime following the initial installation of cameras, attributing it to a deterrence effect on criminal activity.

Moreover, the anticipation of a 20% increase in tourist arrivals this summer adds to the importance of bolstering security measures in the resort area.

Tags: Sunny Beach, surveillance, Artificial Intelligence, monitoring

