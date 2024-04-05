Burgas City Railway to Connect Airport by 2024

A transformative project is underway in Burgas, Bulgaria, as plans for a city railway to link the Central Railway Station with Burgas Airport are on track for completion by the end of 2024. Maria Genova, the General Director of the National Railway Infrastructure Company, announced the timeline during a recent update on the project's progress.

The proposed railway line, spanning approximately 11 kilometers, promises to significantly enhance transportation connectivity in Burgas. With an estimated travel time of just 14 minutes between the two endpoints, the project aims to streamline commuting and provide efficient access to key locations in the city.

The comprehensive plan includes the construction of pedestrian overpasses and new stops strategically positioned throughout Burgas. Furthermore, the implementation of infrastructure to ensure noise reduction from railway operations underscores the project's commitment to environmental considerations. The total cost of the ambitious endeavor is projected at approximately BGN 103 million, with co-financing secured from the Operational Programme Transport Connectivity 2021-2027.

According to Genova, the construction timeline anticipates completion within 3-4 years, with implementation slated to commence by 2025 at the latest. Highlighting the project's inclusion in the Operational Programme Transport Connectivity, Genova emphasized the flexibility afforded by the program, which allows expenditures to be registered until 2029.

Mayor Dimitar Nikolov expressed optimism regarding the project's progress, emphasizing the potential for the final phase to secure funding from the European Union. Additionally, he hinted at future prospects for expanding railway connections, including the possibility of constructing a railway link to Sunny Beach.

As the Burgas city railway project advances, residents and travelers alike anticipate the benefits of enhanced transportation infrastructure, signaling a significant step forward in the city's development and connectivity.