Kremlin: Russia-NATO Relations Hit "Direct Confrontation" Stage

The tension between Russia and NATO has escalated to a level of "direct confrontation," according to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov. He pointed out that the US-led alliance's involvement in the conflict in Ukraine, coupled with its continued expansion toward Russia's borders, has exacerbated the situation.

"In fact, these relations have now descended to the level of direct confrontation. NATO countries and the Alliance itself are already involved in the conflict over Ukraine. NATO continues its movement towards our borders, expands its military infrastructure towards them," Peskov stated.

He described NATO as a "destabilizing factor" on the European continent that undermines security. Despite the strained relations, Peskov mentioned that there are no current plans for talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron. However, Putin remains open to dialogue.

The remarks from the Kremlin come amid heightened tensions between Russia and NATO over the war in Ukraine.

While NATO has accused Russia of aggression and violating international norms, Moscow has criticized NATO's encroachment and sees the alliance's actions as a threat to its national security.

The situation is not helped by Macron's remarks of potential French troops deployment in Ukraine.