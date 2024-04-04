Glavchev to Meet Radev on Caretaker Government Proposal; Consecutive Elections Not Possible

Politics | April 4, 2024, Thursday // 14:37
Bulgaria: Glavchev to Meet Radev on Caretaker Government Proposal; Consecutive Elections Not Possible

In line with constitutional protocol, President Rumen Radev will convene with Dimitar Glavchev, the candidate for acting Prime Minister, tomorrow, April 5th, at 9:30 a.m. at "Dondukov" 2. Glavchev, assigned on March 30th to propose a composition for a caretaker government, is expected to present his official cabinet draft during the meeting.

Constitutionally mandated consultations with representatives from parliamentary groups in the 49th National Assembly will precede the appointment of the cabinet by the president, underscoring Bulgaria's democratic process.

Meanwhile, concerns have arisen regarding the feasibility of organizing consecutive elections for the European Parliament and the National Assembly due to logistical challenges faced by the Central Election Commission (CEC). Kamelia Neikova, CEC chairperson, highlighted the legal constraints the commission faces, indicating that conducting elections in two consecutive weeks poses significant operational hurdles.

Neikova emphasized the practical difficulties associated with coordinating election logistics, particularly in managing voting materials and electronic systems. The CEC's readiness for the European Parliament elections was affirmed, but concerns persist regarding its capacity to manage back-to-back electoral events.

President Radev echoed the need for transparent and efficient electoral processes, stressing the importance of maximizing voter participation while minimizing logistical strain on citizens and election organizers alike. He advocated for a combined election format to address these concerns and optimize resource allocation.

Despite challenges, the CEC remains committed to upholding democratic principles and ensuring the integrity of electoral procedures. Neikova confirmed ongoing efforts to schedule elections and navigate logistical complexities in anticipation of forthcoming electoral mandates.

