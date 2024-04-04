Bulgarians' Generosity Prevails: Survey Unveils Continual Charitable Giving Trends in 2023

Even in a year marked by the absence of major crises or disasters, Bulgarians have continued their tradition of charitable giving, as evidenced by a comprehensive survey conducted by the "Alfa Research" agency on behalf of the Bulgarian Donor Forum (BDF).

Teodora Bakardzhieva, the executive director of the BDF, noted a marginal decrease in the number of donors, albeit not unexpected, during an interview with BNR-Radio Sofia. However, the overarching trends observed in the past 2-3 years remained intact, with over half of Bulgarians (52%) opting to address important social or personal issues through voluntary contributions or monetary support.

In the absence of acute crises, donations were viewed as an avenue to champion noble causes, initiatives, and projects while aiding vulnerable communities. Preferred methods of donation included traditional avenues such as donation boxes, text message (SMS) contributions, and online platforms or banking channels.

Key insights from the survey highlighted the enduring preference for financial donations over the provision of goods or volunteer work. Health and social causes continued to reign supreme, although causes about education, animal welfare, and cultural endeavors experienced notable growth.

Geographically, donation preferences exhibited a blend of national and local support, reflecting a fragmented yet compassionate approach towards philanthropy.

The frequency of donations remained relatively sporadic for most Bulgarians, with only 3% opting for regular monthly contributions. Monetary amounts mirrored previous years, with donations typically falling within the range of BGN 5 to BGN 50, with a smaller segment contributing sums exceeding BGN 100.

Motivations for donating varied, with individual altruism, personal connections to specific issues, and the desire to aid particular individuals emerging as leading factors driving charitable contributions.