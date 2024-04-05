Record Winter Tourism in Bulgaria: Sofia Leads Preferred Destinations

Business » TOURISM | Author: Diana Kavardzhikova |April 4, 2024, Thursday // 13:38
Bulgaria: Record Winter Tourism in Bulgaria: Sofia Leads Preferred Destinations Pixabay

Bulgaria experienced a remarkable surge in winter tourism from December 1, 2023, to March 25, 2024, with a total of 1.8 million tourist check-ins recorded across the country. Among these, Bulgarian tourists dominated the scene, comprising 1.3 million of the total arrivals. Particularly, visitors from neighboring countries and beyond contributed significantly to the influx, with Romanian tourists numbering over 62,000, Greek tourists nearly reaching 57,000, and visitors from Turkiye exceeding 53,000. Furthermore, Great Britain made a substantial contribution, with 53,000 visitors exploring Bulgaria's offerings.

Throughout this period, the Municipality of Sofia emerged as the top destination, welcoming 323,000 tourists. Following closely behind were Bansko, Velingrad, Samokov, Smolyan, Chepelare, and Varna, each offering a unique appeal to visitors. Bansko, renowned for its developed ski tourism, attracted the highest number of tourists, followed by Samokov (including Borovets), Smolyan, and Chepelare.

Looking ahead, Bulgaria's winter tourism sector is expected to witness a 5% increase in visits compared to the previous winter season, with notable growth anticipated from key markets such as Turkiye, Italy, and Serbia. The Unified Tourist Information System (UTIS) shows that the largest share of tourists fell within the age group of 30 to 44, indicating a broad demographic appeal for Bulgaria's offerings.

