Macron On Sending French Troops To Ukraine: If Russia Attacks Them We Do Not Need NATO's Help

French President Emmanuel Macron has initiated confidential talks with US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, advocating for a change in the West's approach to Russia's ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Macron's proposition suggests adopting a stance of strategic ambiguity, wherein Western nations refrain from ruling out any options, including military intervention, in their dealings with Russia.

This shift marks a departure from the Biden administration's previous strategy, which aimed to avoid actions that could provoke Moscow and escalate the conflict.

While Macron sees strategic ambiguity as a means to deter Russia, both Biden and Scholz have expressed reservations, fearing that such a move could lead to division among allies and further escalation of the conflict.

In February, Macron informed Biden and Scholz of his intention to present this new approach during an upcoming summit in Paris. However, Scholz cautioned against it, warning that it could sow discord among allies.

The prospect of deploying Western personnel to Ukraine raises concerns about potential retaliation from Russia. Despite these concerns, Macron has assured allies that France would not seek NATO or US involvement if its troops were targeted, as per the WSJ.

One US official said the Biden administration was concerned that Russia might target any French troops that might be sent to Ukraine. This could allegedly drag France and possibly other Western countries into the war.

However, Macron has indicated to allies that no NATO or US involvement would be called for if Russia targets French troops, the official said. For example, France has suffered losses in military campaigns in Africa without seeking help from allies.

Despite the overwhelming opposition at the summit, Macron nevertheless said in a conversation with journalists that although there was no consensus on sending troops, "nothing should be ruled out".

Russia's foreign minister claims 1,500 French troops will be deployed in Ukraine.

Keep in mind: