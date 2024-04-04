Kyiv Urgently Appeals for "Patriot" Missile System

World » UKRAINE | April 4, 2024, Thursday // 13:15
Bulgaria: Kyiv Urgently Appeals for "Patriot" Missile System

Ukraine's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, has underscored the urgent need for the "Patriot" missile system, calling for its immediate supply to bolster the nation's defense capabilities.

Speaking at the NATO-Ukraine Council following the 75th anniversary ceremony of the Alliance at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Kuleba highlighted the critical importance of the "Patriot" system in safeguarding Ukrainian lives, economy, and cities. He emphasized that recent attacks, particularly the thousands of Shahed drones targeting Kharkiv, underscore the pressing need for advanced air defense systems.

Kuleba emphasized, "I don't want to spoil the birthday party, but my main message today will be 'Patriot' because saving Ukrainian lives, Ukrainian economy, and cities depends on the presence of 'Patriot' and other air defense systems in Ukraine." He pointed out that the "Patriot" system stands as the only defense capable of intercepting ballistic missiles, which have posed a significant threat to Ukraine, with 94 ballistic missiles striking the nation in March alone.

Highlighting the crucial role of Ukraine's allies, Kuleba stressed that the supply of "Patriot" systems hinges on their support, noting that allies possess these systems abundantly.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Kyiv, Ukraine, patriot, defense

Related Articles:

Macron On Sending French Troops To Ukraine: If Russia Attacks Them We Do Not Need NATO's Help

French President Emmanuel Macron has initiated confidential talks with US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

World » Ukraine | April 4, 2024, Thursday // 13:28

Triple Risk of Harm for Ukraine's Health Transport Workers over Other Health Care Staff, WHO Data Indicates

A concerning new trend has emerged from the WHO Surveillance System for Attacks on Health Care (SSA) in Ukraine

World » Ukraine | April 4, 2024, Thursday // 10:22

NATO Marks 75th Anniversary with Brussels Ceremony

This Thursday, NATO foreign ministers convene in Brussels to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the alliance's establishment, marked by the signing of the North Atlantic Treaty in Washington on April 4, 1949

World | April 4, 2024, Thursday // 08:52

The Youth Goes To War: Ukraine Lowers Mobilization Age

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a bill reducing the age for military mobilization by two years, bringing it down from 27 to 25

World » Ukraine | April 3, 2024, Wednesday // 16:04

Ukraine Plans to Destroy the Crimean Bridge Very Soon

Ukraine's Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) is reportedly planning the destruction of the Crimean bridge

World » Ukraine | April 3, 2024, Wednesday // 14:24

NATO's Stoltenberg Pushes for Stronger Commitment to Ukraine as Cameron Seeks Increased Support

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg refrained from providing a direct response regarding his proposal to establish a 5-year, 100 billion euro fund aimed at bolstering support for the Ukrainian military

World » Ukraine | April 3, 2024, Wednesday // 14:16
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

Macron On Sending French Troops To Ukraine: If Russia Attacks Them We Do Not Need NATO's Help

French President Emmanuel Macron has initiated confidential talks with US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

World » Ukraine | April 4, 2024, Thursday // 13:28

Triple Risk of Harm for Ukraine's Health Transport Workers over Other Health Care Staff, WHO Data Indicates

A concerning new trend has emerged from the WHO Surveillance System for Attacks on Health Care (SSA) in Ukraine

World » Ukraine | April 4, 2024, Thursday // 10:22

Fatal Drone Strike Hits Kharkiv, Causing Casualties and Destruction

Tragedy struck Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv, as at least three individuals lost their lives in a devastating drone attack

World » Ukraine | April 4, 2024, Thursday // 08:48

The Youth Goes To War: Ukraine Lowers Mobilization Age

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a bill reducing the age for military mobilization by two years, bringing it down from 27 to 25

World » Ukraine | April 3, 2024, Wednesday // 16:04

Ukraine Plans to Destroy the Crimean Bridge Very Soon

Ukraine's Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) is reportedly planning the destruction of the Crimean bridge

World » Ukraine | April 3, 2024, Wednesday // 14:24

NATO's Stoltenberg Pushes for Stronger Commitment to Ukraine as Cameron Seeks Increased Support

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg refrained from providing a direct response regarding his proposal to establish a 5-year, 100 billion euro fund aimed at bolstering support for the Ukrainian military

World » Ukraine | April 3, 2024, Wednesday // 14:16
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria