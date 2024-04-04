Kyiv Urgently Appeals for "Patriot" Missile System

Ukraine's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, has underscored the urgent need for the "Patriot" missile system, calling for its immediate supply to bolster the nation's defense capabilities.

Speaking at the NATO-Ukraine Council following the 75th anniversary ceremony of the Alliance at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Kuleba highlighted the critical importance of the "Patriot" system in safeguarding Ukrainian lives, economy, and cities. He emphasized that recent attacks, particularly the thousands of Shahed drones targeting Kharkiv, underscore the pressing need for advanced air defense systems.

Kuleba emphasized, "I don't want to spoil the birthday party, but my main message today will be 'Patriot' because saving Ukrainian lives, Ukrainian economy, and cities depends on the presence of 'Patriot' and other air defense systems in Ukraine." He pointed out that the "Patriot" system stands as the only defense capable of intercepting ballistic missiles, which have posed a significant threat to Ukraine, with 94 ballistic missiles striking the nation in March alone.

Highlighting the crucial role of Ukraine's allies, Kuleba stressed that the supply of "Patriot" systems hinges on their support, noting that allies possess these systems abundantly.