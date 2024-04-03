Tragic Ending: Serbian Police Arrest Two Suspects in Murder of Two-Year-Old Danka

World » SOUTHEAST EUROPE | April 4, 2024, Thursday // 12:52
Bulgaria: Tragic Ending: Serbian Police Arrest Two Suspects in Murder of Two-Year-Old Danka

In a startling revelation, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic announced today that authorities have apprehended two individuals suspected of the heinous murder of two-year-old Danka Ilic from the town of Bor in Eastern Serbia. Belgrade's Beta Agency reported Vucic's statement, relayed by BTA, detailing the arrest of the suspects.

During an emergency government meeting, President Vucic shared the distressing news, stating, "We have bad news for the child. The police have arrested two people who killed the little girl. As far as I understand, both have confessed to the crime." Vucic expressed shock at the horrific nature of the crime, labeling the perpetrators as "monsters" and revealing that they were cooperating with authorities to locate the victim's body.

The tragic case of two-year-old Danka Ilic had gripped the nation, with the toddler disappearing from her home in the village of Bansko Pole near Bor, sparking a widespread search effort. For ten days, law enforcement, alongside the military, utilized resources such as sniffer dogs and Interpol to locate the missing child.

Anticipation mounts for a police press conference where further details on the arrests and investigation are expected to be unveiled. President Vucic extended gratitude to the diligent efforts of law enforcement officers involved in the case, acknowledging their unwavering commitment.

