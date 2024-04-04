Concerns Raised by Former Bulgarian PM Regarding Electoral Fairness

In a recent online interaction on Facebook, former Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov expressed apprehensions regarding the fairness of upcoming elections in Bulgaria.

Denkov emphasized the critical importance of maintaining neutrality within the caretaker government to ensure fair electoral processes over the next two months. He underscored the significance of knowing the appointing authority of ministers and their accountability in carrying out their duties.

Specifically, Denkov voiced reservations about the continued tenure of Interior Minister Kalin Stoyanov and Minister of Electronic Management Alexander Yolovski. He raised doubts about the fairness of elections if these ministers were to retain their positions, citing alleged political influences on electoral processes.

The former prime minister highlighted the pivotal roles of the interior and electronic management ministries in ensuring fair elections. Denkov pointed out that the Minister of the Interior oversees regional directorates responsible for combating electoral misconduct, while the Minister of Electronic Management plays a crucial role in overseeing voting machines and surveillance.

Denkov asserted his intention to exclude Stoyanov and Yolovski from any future government formations, citing concerns about their purported alignment with specific political interests. He emphasized the need for professionalism in appointing members to the Central Election Commission, advocating for merit-based selections rather than partisan quotas.

Reflecting on his tenure, Denkov outlined key lessons learned, including the necessity for clear decision-making mechanisms and proactive engagement with the media. He underscored the importance of written agreements to ensure accountability and stability in governance.

Denkov attributed the decision to proceed with elections to various factors, including disagreements over reforms and concerns about regulatory oversight. He criticized attempts to prolong caretaker governments, which he perceived as contributing to conflicts between branches of government.

Regarding his relationship with President Rumen Radev, Denkov characterized it as strained, alleging the president's overreach in attempting to influence government mandates.