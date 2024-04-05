Weather in Bulgaria on April 5: Clear Skies And Sunshine

Tonight, the weather is expected to be mostly clear with a gentle westerly breeze. Minimum temperatures will range from 4°C to 9°C, while in Sofia, temperatures will be around 5°C. Tomorrow, the forecast indicates mostly sunny conditions. Cloud cover will gradually increase, particularly in mountainous and eastern areas, but any precipitation is expected to be minimal. A moderate north-northwest wind is anticipated. Maximum temperatures will range from 20°C to 25°C, with temperatures around 21°C in Sofia.

Mountain areas will experience mostly sunny weather, with cumulus clouds developing in some areas during the afternoon. However, any rainfall is expected to be isolated and short-lived. A moderate northwesterly wind is forecasted. At altitudes of 1200 m and 2000 m, maximum temperatures will be around 14°C and 5°C, respectively.

Along the Black Sea coast, the morning is expected to be sunny, with cloud cover increasing in the afternoon. Precipitation is unlikely. A light northwesterly wind is expected, with maximum temperatures ranging from 21°C to 24°C. Sea temperatures will be between 10°C and 13°C, with sea swell levels at 1-2 bales.