Borissov: GERB Will Be Opposition if Petkov and Peevski Form Government

Boyko Borissov, leader of GERB, stated that if Kiril Petkov and Delyan Peevski opt to form a government, his party would serve as a strong opposition, as he would not form a government solely with DPS. The leader of GERB made these remarks on the sidelines of parliament, addressing questions regarding recent political developments.

Regarding the resignation of Zhivko Kotsev, Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Borisov expressed uncertainty about the reasons behind it, affirming his past support for Kotsev.

Responding to inquiries about recent events at the Customs Agency, Borissov distanced himself, stating he lacks connections within the agency for years and attributing recent changes to internal power struggles.

Reflecting on the failed negotiations with "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" for government rotation, Borissov recounted the sequence of events, highlighting disagreements over ministerial appointments. He emphasized his refusal to accept certain ministers proposed by the opposition group.

Borissov also disclosed details of a meeting with Asen Vassilev, indicating his willingness to cooperate on government formation under certain conditions. However, he underscored his stance on ministerial appointments, refusing to remove certain individuals from their positions.