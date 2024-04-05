Mariya Gabriel Emphasized Bulgaria's NATO Support on 75th Anniversary

Politics | Author: Diana Kavardzhikova |April 4, 2024, Thursday // 11:25
Bulgaria: Mariya Gabriel Emphasized Bulgaria's NATO Support on 75th Anniversary Wikimedia Commons

In an affirmation of Bulgaria's commitment to NATO, Mariya Gabriel, the resigned Deputy Prime Minister, highlighted the nation's unwavering support for the alliance during its 75th anniversary. Speaking to journalists in Brussels, Gabriel emphasized the important role of NATO membership in bolstering Bulgaria's strength, independence, and security.

Gabriel's remarks came as she participated in a meeting of foreign ministers from the alliance, underscoring Bulgaria's active engagement within NATO's decision-making processes. She reiterated Bulgaria's strategic choice to align with NATO, emphasizing the alliance's status as the world's strongest military coalition. Gabriel cited Bulgaria's alignment with democratic values and its significant contributions to regional security, particularly in the Black Sea and the Western Balkans, as key drivers for its NATO membership.

Emphasizing Bulgaria's solidarity with Ukraine, Gabriel reaffirmed the nation's commitment to combating common security threats, including disinformation campaigns. She unequivocally identified Russia as a direct threat to the alliance, stressing the importance of unity in addressing such challenges.

Reflecting on Bulgaria's two-decade journey as a NATO member, Gabriel acknowledged the transformative impact of NATO accession, which has inspired crucial reforms within the country. She expressed gratitude to all sectors of society, including politicians, soldiers, academics, and civil society representatives, for their contributions to Bulgaria's partnership with NATO.

As NATO commemorates 75 years since the signing of the Washington Treaty, Gabriel's remarks underscored the significance of Bulgaria's 20-year membership in the alliance.

This anniversary aligns with 25 years since NATO's historic expansion following the end of the Cold War, marking a significant period in European security history.

Gabriel concluded by reaffirming Bulgaria's steadfast commitment to upholding common values within NATO and its dedication to defending freedom and peace.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, NATO, Gabriel, anniversary

Related Articles:

Bulgaria's Railway Upgrade: 7 Double-Decker Trains from Polish Company

In a major step to update Bulgaria's railway system, Transport and Communications Minister Georgi Gvozdeikov has approved the purchase of seven double-decker trains for Bulgarian State Railways (BDZ)

Politics | April 5, 2024, Friday // 12:59

Bulgaria to Hold 'Two-in-One' Elections on June 9, President Radev Announces

In a move to streamline the electoral process and increase voter participation, President Rumen Radev declared that Bulgaria will witness a unique amalgamation of extraordinary parliamentary elections and European Parliament elections on June 9

Politics | April 5, 2024, Friday // 11:49

Bulgaria Ranks Second in EU for Housing Price Growth: Eurostat Report

According to the European statistical office Eurostat, housing prices, measured by the House Price Index, increased by 0.2 % in the EU during the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the same quarter of the previous year

World » EU | April 5, 2024, Friday // 11:15

New Zealand Set to Establish New Partnership with NATO in the Coming Months

Foreign Minister Winston Peters of New Zealand announced on Friday the country's commitment to bolstering collaboration with NATO partners to uphold collective security

World | April 5, 2024, Friday // 09:30

Bulgaria: Chief Secretary Zhivko Kotsev Explains Departure from Ministry of Internal Affairs

Zhivko Kotsev, the Chief Secretary of Bulgaria's Ministry of Internal Affairs, has clarified the reasons behind his decision to step down from his position

Politics | April 4, 2024, Thursday // 16:50

Central Election Commission Prepared for 2-in-1 Elections in Bulgaria

As Bulgaria gears up for early parliamentary elections (6th in the last 3 years), the Central Election Commission (CEC) has announced its readiness for a unique scenario

Politics | April 4, 2024, Thursday // 16:41
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Parliament Approves Easter Bonuses for Pensioners with Low Incomes

The Parliament has approved adjustments to the state social insurance budget during its initial reading, incorporating a new provision for an Easter bonus amounting to 75 BGN, for pensioners whose pensions are situated below the poverty threshold of 526

Politics | April 5, 2024, Friday // 16:14

Bulgaria's Railway Upgrade: 7 Double-Decker Trains from Polish Company

In a major step to update Bulgaria's railway system, Transport and Communications Minister Georgi Gvozdeikov has approved the purchase of seven double-decker trains for Bulgarian State Railways (BDZ)

Politics | April 5, 2024, Friday // 12:59

Bulgaria to Hold 'Two-in-One' Elections on June 9, President Radev Announces

In a move to streamline the electoral process and increase voter participation, President Rumen Radev declared that Bulgaria will witness a unique amalgamation of extraordinary parliamentary elections and European Parliament elections on June 9

Politics | April 5, 2024, Friday // 11:49

Dimitar Glavchev's Proposed Cabinet Structure Sparks Political Reactions

In a tense political climate, the proposed cabinet formation by acting Prime Minister candidate Dimitar Glavchev has ignited controversy and accusations from various political quarters

Politics | April 5, 2024, Friday // 10:38

Bulgaria's Potential Unethical Election Campaign: Kiril Petkov's Concerns

WCC-DB leaders have announced the onset of what they deem as the most nefarious pre-election campaign in Bulgaria, with Kiril Petkov taking the lead by accusing the resigned Interior Minister, Kalin Stoyanov, of deceiving deputies during his hearing regar

Politics | April 4, 2024, Thursday // 16:53

Bulgaria: Chief Secretary Zhivko Kotsev Explains Departure from Ministry of Internal Affairs

Zhivko Kotsev, the Chief Secretary of Bulgaria's Ministry of Internal Affairs, has clarified the reasons behind his decision to step down from his position

Politics | April 4, 2024, Thursday // 16:50
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria