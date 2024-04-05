Mariya Gabriel Emphasized Bulgaria's NATO Support on 75th Anniversary

In an affirmation of Bulgaria's commitment to NATO, Mariya Gabriel, the resigned Deputy Prime Minister, highlighted the nation's unwavering support for the alliance during its 75th anniversary. Speaking to journalists in Brussels, Gabriel emphasized the important role of NATO membership in bolstering Bulgaria's strength, independence, and security.

Gabriel's remarks came as she participated in a meeting of foreign ministers from the alliance, underscoring Bulgaria's active engagement within NATO's decision-making processes. She reiterated Bulgaria's strategic choice to align with NATO, emphasizing the alliance's status as the world's strongest military coalition. Gabriel cited Bulgaria's alignment with democratic values and its significant contributions to regional security, particularly in the Black Sea and the Western Balkans, as key drivers for its NATO membership.

Emphasizing Bulgaria's solidarity with Ukraine, Gabriel reaffirmed the nation's commitment to combating common security threats, including disinformation campaigns. She unequivocally identified Russia as a direct threat to the alliance, stressing the importance of unity in addressing such challenges.

Reflecting on Bulgaria's two-decade journey as a NATO member, Gabriel acknowledged the transformative impact of NATO accession, which has inspired crucial reforms within the country. She expressed gratitude to all sectors of society, including politicians, soldiers, academics, and civil society representatives, for their contributions to Bulgaria's partnership with NATO.

As NATO commemorates 75 years since the signing of the Washington Treaty, Gabriel's remarks underscored the significance of Bulgaria's 20-year membership in the alliance.

This anniversary aligns with 25 years since NATO's historic expansion following the end of the Cold War, marking a significant period in European security history.

Gabriel concluded by reaffirming Bulgaria's steadfast commitment to upholding common values within NATO and its dedication to defending freedom and peace.