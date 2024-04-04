Ex-PM Denkov Reacts to Allegations of National Security Agency's Involvement in Drug Trafficking

Rumors surrounding the State Agency for National Security (SANS) allegedly covering up drug trafficking channels have resurfaced, with former Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov addressing the speculations on Facebook. Denkov's remarks come amidst heightened scrutiny following the detention of former SANS employee, Petya Bankova, who currently serves as director of the Customs Agency.

Denkov, while unable to substantiate the rumors, emphasized the significant drug seizures made by the Customs Agency under Bankova's leadership. Notably, Bankova's tenure has seen record-breaking drug confiscations, prompting Denkov to defend her against accusations of complicity in drug trafficking cover-ups.

Expressing skepticism towards the allegations, Denkov underscored the importance of distinguishing between factual evidence and baseless conjecture. He highlighted the necessity for thorough investigations by both SANS and the anti-corruption commission to validate or refute the rumors circulating in the media.

Despite acknowledging Bankova's impeccable reputation prior to her appointment, Denkov stressed the imperative of accountability and transparency within governmental institutions. He criticized the unconstitutional nature of parliamentary decisions impeding the finance minister's spending authority, deeming it an encroachment on executive powers.

In addition, Denkov condemned Delyan Peevski, describing him as the "biggest evil" plaguing Bulgaria, and dismissed the possibility of coalition involvement with Peevski's party, DPS.

As Denkov awaits official information from SANS regarding the case, he urges a diligent examination of the allegations to safeguard governmental integrity and public trust.