Ex-PM Denkov Reacts to Allegations of National Security Agency's Involvement in Drug Trafficking

Politics | April 4, 2024, Thursday // 11:02
Bulgaria: Ex-PM Denkov Reacts to Allegations of National Security Agency's Involvement in Drug Trafficking

Rumors surrounding the State Agency for National Security (SANS) allegedly covering up drug trafficking channels have resurfaced, with former Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov addressing the speculations on Facebook. Denkov's remarks come amidst heightened scrutiny following the detention of former SANS employee, Petya Bankova, who currently serves as director of the Customs Agency.

Denkov, while unable to substantiate the rumors, emphasized the significant drug seizures made by the Customs Agency under Bankova's leadership. Notably, Bankova's tenure has seen record-breaking drug confiscations, prompting Denkov to defend her against accusations of complicity in drug trafficking cover-ups.

Expressing skepticism towards the allegations, Denkov underscored the importance of distinguishing between factual evidence and baseless conjecture. He highlighted the necessity for thorough investigations by both SANS and the anti-corruption commission to validate or refute the rumors circulating in the media.

Despite acknowledging Bankova's impeccable reputation prior to her appointment, Denkov stressed the imperative of accountability and transparency within governmental institutions. He criticized the unconstitutional nature of parliamentary decisions impeding the finance minister's spending authority, deeming it an encroachment on executive powers.

In addition, Denkov condemned Delyan Peevski, describing him as the "biggest evil" plaguing Bulgaria, and dismissed the possibility of coalition involvement with Peevski's party, DPS.

As Denkov awaits official information from SANS regarding the case, he urges a diligent examination of the allegations to safeguard governmental integrity and public trust.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, SANS, drugs, Denkov

Related Articles:

Bulgaria's Railway Upgrade: 7 Double-Decker Trains from Polish Company

In a major step to update Bulgaria's railway system, Transport and Communications Minister Georgi Gvozdeikov has approved the purchase of seven double-decker trains for Bulgarian State Railways (BDZ)

Politics | April 5, 2024, Friday // 12:59

Bulgaria to Hold 'Two-in-One' Elections on June 9, President Radev Announces

In a move to streamline the electoral process and increase voter participation, President Rumen Radev declared that Bulgaria will witness a unique amalgamation of extraordinary parliamentary elections and European Parliament elections on June 9

Politics | April 5, 2024, Friday // 11:49

Bulgaria Ranks Second in EU for Housing Price Growth: Eurostat Report

According to the European statistical office Eurostat, housing prices, measured by the House Price Index, increased by 0.2 % in the EU during the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the same quarter of the previous year

World » EU | April 5, 2024, Friday // 11:15

Bulgaria: Chief Secretary Zhivko Kotsev Explains Departure from Ministry of Internal Affairs

Zhivko Kotsev, the Chief Secretary of Bulgaria's Ministry of Internal Affairs, has clarified the reasons behind his decision to step down from his position

Politics | April 4, 2024, Thursday // 16:50

Central Election Commission Prepared for 2-in-1 Elections in Bulgaria

As Bulgaria gears up for early parliamentary elections (6th in the last 3 years), the Central Election Commission (CEC) has announced its readiness for a unique scenario

Politics | April 4, 2024, Thursday // 16:41

Bulgaria: Customs Agency Head Petya Bankova Accused of Involvement in Organized Crime Group

The head of Bulgaria's "Customs" agency, Petya Bankova, faces charges of participating in an organized criminal group (OCG), according to her lawyer Adelina Natina

Crime | April 4, 2024, Thursday // 16:35
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Parliament Approves Easter Bonuses for Pensioners with Low Incomes

The Parliament has approved adjustments to the state social insurance budget during its initial reading, incorporating a new provision for an Easter bonus amounting to 75 BGN, for pensioners whose pensions are situated below the poverty threshold of 526

Politics | April 5, 2024, Friday // 16:14

Bulgaria's Railway Upgrade: 7 Double-Decker Trains from Polish Company

In a major step to update Bulgaria's railway system, Transport and Communications Minister Georgi Gvozdeikov has approved the purchase of seven double-decker trains for Bulgarian State Railways (BDZ)

Politics | April 5, 2024, Friday // 12:59

Bulgaria to Hold 'Two-in-One' Elections on June 9, President Radev Announces

In a move to streamline the electoral process and increase voter participation, President Rumen Radev declared that Bulgaria will witness a unique amalgamation of extraordinary parliamentary elections and European Parliament elections on June 9

Politics | April 5, 2024, Friday // 11:49

Dimitar Glavchev's Proposed Cabinet Structure Sparks Political Reactions

In a tense political climate, the proposed cabinet formation by acting Prime Minister candidate Dimitar Glavchev has ignited controversy and accusations from various political quarters

Politics | April 5, 2024, Friday // 10:38

Bulgaria's Potential Unethical Election Campaign: Kiril Petkov's Concerns

WCC-DB leaders have announced the onset of what they deem as the most nefarious pre-election campaign in Bulgaria, with Kiril Petkov taking the lead by accusing the resigned Interior Minister, Kalin Stoyanov, of deceiving deputies during his hearing regar

Politics | April 4, 2024, Thursday // 16:53

Bulgaria: Chief Secretary Zhivko Kotsev Explains Departure from Ministry of Internal Affairs

Zhivko Kotsev, the Chief Secretary of Bulgaria's Ministry of Internal Affairs, has clarified the reasons behind his decision to step down from his position

Politics | April 4, 2024, Thursday // 16:50
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria