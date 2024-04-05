Parliament Votes to Establish Three Temporary Committees Investigating Key Issues

Author: Diana Kavardzhikova | April 4, 2024, Thursday
Bulgaria: Parliament Votes to Establish Three Temporary Committees Investigating Key Issues Wikimedia Commons

In a late-night session, the Bulgarian parliament voted to establish several temporary committees of inquiry. These committees aim to delve into critical issues surrounding the construction of the TurkStream gas pipeline, the derogation for petroleum product exports from "Lukoil" Burgas, potential corrupt practices within the National Customs Agency, and the possible role of Finance Minister Asen Vasilev in them.

The first committee, proposed by "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" (WWC-DB), will focus on investigating the Road Map and the construction of the TurkStream gas pipeline. Conversely, the second committee, which aims to investigate the derogation for petroleum product exports from "Lukoil" Burgas, faced opposition from the Revival party during its creation. Notably, the parliament failed to elect chairpersons for these two committees.

Additionally, at the suggestion of "There is Such a People" (TISP), a committee was established to probe corrupt practices within the National Customs Agency and the potential involvement of Finance Minister Asen Vasilev. This committee, led by MP Toshko Yordanov, received mixed support, with WCC-DB voting against its creation.

The temporary commission related to the TurkStream will investigate the missing strategic document "Road Map for the Implementation of the Project for the Expansion of the Gas Transmission System of the Republic of Bulgaria" and its implementation within the country's borders. The composition of this commission includes representatives from various parliamentary groups, with an emphasis on parity.

This commission is responsible for establishing a timeline of events surrounding the signing of the Road Map and assessing the legality of the actions undertaken by the then Minister of Energy, Temenuzhka Petkova (GERB), and other involved administrative staff. Additionally, the commission is tasked with investigating all relevant details concerning the execution of the TurkStream project within Bulgaria's borders. This encompasses various aspects such as funding, procurement processes, construction activities, transit fee arrangements, project profitability, and operational aspects. Furthermore, the commission is mandated to ensure that all legal and administrative protocols for the project's execution have been adhered to.

The commission will Examine leaked documents and images obtained from the email accounts of Russian individuals, including those penalized for their involvement in Russian aggression in Ukraine. Among these materials is the "Road Map for Exploring the Possibilities for the Expansion of the Gas Transmission System of the Republic of Bulgaria". These documents shed light on how the construction of the TurkStream pipeline was orchestrated under the guidance of the Russian firm "Gazprom" and authorities in Moscow. They also depict the extent of direct influence exerted by the Russian state over Bulgaria's energy sector during the implementation of the TurkStream project.

