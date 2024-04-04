The Strong Earthquake in Taiwan Caused Equipment Damage at TSMC Chipmaker

The intense earthquake that rattled Taiwan early Wednesday, led to equipment damage at the semiconductor giant Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC). Despite the initial impact, most machinery at the chipmaker resumed normal operations within the day.

TSMC, a crucial supplier of chips to tech giants like Apple and Nvidia, reported that over 70% of its appliances and machinery had been restored within 10 hours following the earthquake, as per reports from the Financial Times and Fortune magazine. The company reassured stakeholders that "key tools," including UV lithography equipment, remained unscathed.

"Total recovery of appliances and machinery in our factories reached more than 70 percent within 10 hours of the earthquake," TSMC affirmed in a statement.

While TSMC swiftly mobilized resources to ensure full restoration, concerns lingered over potential disruptions to global technology output. Taiwan holds significant sway in the semiconductor industry, accounting for more than half of the world's market for advanced chips, laptops, motherboards, and network devices, according to Bloomberg.

Following the earthquake, TSMC briefly evacuated staff from some facilities but later reported that employees had returned to work as usual. Meanwhile, United Microelectronics Corp., another major semiconductor player, evacuated facilities in Hsinchu and Tainan and initiated efforts to bring chip-making machines back online.

In response to inquiries about the earthquake's impact, Acer Inc.'s Chairman and CEO, Jason Chen, assured that the company's operational business remained unaffected.