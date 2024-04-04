The Strong Earthquake in Taiwan Caused Equipment Damage at TSMC Chipmaker

After the Devastating Earthquake in Taiwan the Death Toll Rises to Seven
A powerful earthquake has struck Taiwan, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake
The intense earthquake that rattled Taiwan early Wednesday, led to equipment damage at the semiconductor giant Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC). Despite the initial impact, most machinery at the chipmaker resumed normal operations within the day.
TSMC, a crucial supplier of chips to tech giants like Apple and Nvidia, reported that over 70% of its appliances and machinery had been restored within 10 hours following the earthquake, as per reports from the Financial Times and Fortune magazine. The company reassured stakeholders that "key tools," including UV lithography equipment, remained unscathed.
"Total recovery of appliances and machinery in our factories reached more than 70 percent within 10 hours of the earthquake," TSMC affirmed in a statement.
While TSMC swiftly mobilized resources to ensure full restoration, concerns lingered over potential disruptions to global technology output. Taiwan holds significant sway in the semiconductor industry, accounting for more than half of the world's market for advanced chips, laptops, motherboards, and network devices, according to Bloomberg.
Following the earthquake, TSMC briefly evacuated staff from some facilities but later reported that employees had returned to work as usual. Meanwhile, United Microelectronics Corp., another major semiconductor player, evacuated facilities in Hsinchu and Tainan and initiated efforts to bring chip-making machines back online.
In response to inquiries about the earthquake's impact, Acer Inc.'s Chairman and CEO, Jason Chen, assured that the company's operational business remained unaffected.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
A recently unveiled Europol report has shown the pervasive influence of criminal networks in the European Union, particularly implicating Bulgarians, Romanians, Serbs, and Ukrainians in the most perilous operations related to human trafficking for labor a
According to the European statistical office Eurostat, housing prices, measured by the House Price Index, increased by 0.2 % in the EU during the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the same quarter of the previous year
Foreign Minister Winston Peters of New Zealand announced on Friday the country's commitment to bolstering collaboration with NATO partners to uphold collective security
U.S. President Joe Biden has issued a stark ultimatum to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: safeguard Palestinian civilians and foreign aid workers in Gaza or face potential repercussions from Washington, Reuters reported
Austria finds itself embroiled in a burgeoning espionage scandal with connections to Bulgaria, as suspicions of Russian espionage within the Federal Office for Internal Security continue to mount
The tension between Russia and NATO has escalated to a level of "direct confrontation," according to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov
UN Happiness Report: Bulgaria's Astonishing Leap in Rankings
Bulgaria: 3 Regions With Lowest Life Expectancy - EU Report 2022