Bulgarian Woman Sentenced to Four Years in OneCoin Crypto Fraud

Crime | April 4, 2024, Thursday // 09:42
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Woman Sentenced to Four Years in OneCoin Crypto Fraud

A Bulgarian woman, Irina Dilkinska, has been handed a four-year prison sentence for her involvement in a large-scale fraud scheme orchestrated by the cryptocurrency company OneCoin. Damien Williams, a prosecutor in the New York court, announced the verdict.

Operating since 2014 with its headquarters in Sofia, OneCoin lured victims into investing over 4 billion USD through a fraudulent cryptocurrency scheme propagated via a global multi-level marketing network. Dilkinska pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit fraud and money laundering.

Dilkinska's extradition to the United States and subsequent legal proceedings were reported in March 2023. She had served as the head of OneCoin's legal department. According to the indictment, Dilkinska played a pivotal role in establishing shell companies to facilitate money laundering activities and safeguard assets linked to the "crypto queen" Ruja Ignatova. Additionally, she was accused of aiding lawyer Mark Scott, a co-conspirator in the OneCoin scheme, in laundering 400 million USD. Following Scott's arrest, Dilkinska reportedly engaged in efforts to destroy evidence and notify other implicated parties.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Dilkinska, onecoin, cryptocurrency, fraud

Related Articles:

Trump Posts $175 Million Bond, Averts Asset Seizure in New York Fraud Case

In a strategic move to forestall potential asset seizure, former US President Donald Trump has posted a 175 million USD bond while appealing the civil fraud case brought against him by New York Attorney General Letitia James

World | April 2, 2024, Tuesday // 09:03

European Prosecutor's Office Charges Suspect for EU Funds Fraud in Bulgaria

The European Prosecutor's Office in Sofia has taken legal action against an individual suspected of fraudulent activities involving European subsidies, as announced by the Luxembourg-based institution

World » EU | March 27, 2024, Wednesday // 16:00

Banking Deception: Large Sums of Leva Disappear in Phishing Scam - Be Careful!

Authorities in Varna have detained two individuals suspected of orchestrating a widespread bank phishing scam that has left countless Bulgarians reeling from financial losses

Crime | March 11, 2024, Monday // 16:16

Bitcoin Hits All-Time High

Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency, has surged to a new record high, surpassing $70,000 for the first time and reaching a peak of around $71,300,

Business » Finance | March 11, 2024, Monday // 10:16

European Prosecutor's Office Investigates 203 Cases of Fraud in Bulgaria Totaling €884.9 Million in EU Funds

The European Public Prosecutor's Office has revealed startling figures regarding investigations into suspected fraud involving European Union funds in Bulgaria

World » EU | March 1, 2024, Friday // 12:17

Bitcoin Surges Towards $60,000 Amid Market Optimism

In a testament to its enduring resilience, Bitcoin, the world's leading cryptocurrency, continued its upward trajectory on Wednesday, inching closer to the significant milestone of $60,000

Business | February 28, 2024, Wednesday // 12:03
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Crime

Bulgaria: Customs Agency Head Petya Bankova Accused of Involvement in Organized Crime Group

The head of Bulgaria's "Customs" agency, Petya Bankova, faces charges of participating in an organized criminal group (OCG), according to her lawyer Adelina Natina

Crime | April 4, 2024, Thursday // 16:35

End of Investigation: Indictment Pending for Gambling Mogul Vasil Bojkov

The long-awaited conclusion of the investigation into gambling mogul and oligarch Vasil Bojkov has been announced by the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office on Wednesday

Crime | April 3, 2024, Wednesday // 12:55

State Agency for National Security Conducts Major Operation In Sofia

A significant operation led by the State Agency for National Security (DANS) and the Anti-Corruption Commission is currently underway across Sofia and the country

Crime | April 3, 2024, Wednesday // 12:42

Police Detain Six Foreigners in Overnight Operation at Refugee Centers in Sofia

A recent police operation conducted in refugee centers across Sofia resulted in the detention of six foreigners, as announced by the Ministry of the Interior

Crime | March 29, 2024, Friday // 12:39

Bulgarian Parliament Votes to Increase Police Presence at Migrant and Refugee Centers

In a decisive move, the Bulgarian Parliament has approved a measure to bolster security at all centers for migrants and refugees under the jurisdiction of the State Agency for Refugees.

Crime | March 28, 2024, Thursday // 14:09

Reward Of 50,000 BGN For Locating Missing Ivana from Dupnitsa

Ivana, a 17-year-old from Dupnitsa, has been missing for over a month now, vanishing on February 22 after leaving school without her phone

Crime | March 28, 2024, Thursday // 09:29
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria