Bulgarian Woman Sentenced to Four Years in OneCoin Crypto Fraud

A Bulgarian woman, Irina Dilkinska, has been handed a four-year prison sentence for her involvement in a large-scale fraud scheme orchestrated by the cryptocurrency company OneCoin. Damien Williams, a prosecutor in the New York court, announced the verdict.

Operating since 2014 with its headquarters in Sofia, OneCoin lured victims into investing over 4 billion USD through a fraudulent cryptocurrency scheme propagated via a global multi-level marketing network. Dilkinska pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit fraud and money laundering.

Dilkinska's extradition to the United States and subsequent legal proceedings were reported in March 2023. She had served as the head of OneCoin's legal department. According to the indictment, Dilkinska played a pivotal role in establishing shell companies to facilitate money laundering activities and safeguard assets linked to the "crypto queen" Ruja Ignatova. Additionally, she was accused of aiding lawyer Mark Scott, a co-conspirator in the OneCoin scheme, in laundering 400 million USD. Following Scott's arrest, Dilkinska reportedly engaged in efforts to destroy evidence and notify other implicated parties.