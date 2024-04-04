Interior Ministry's Secretary General Zhivko Kotsev Resigns

April 4, 2024
Bulgaria: Interior Ministry's Secretary General Zhivko Kotsev Resigns

The Bulgarian Interior Ministry announced on Thursday that Chief Commissioner Zhivko Kotsev, who serves as the Secretary General of the ministry, has submitted his resignation.

The 52-year-old Kotsev was appointed to this post on September 8 last year at the proposal of the Council of Ministers. He was the director of the regional directorate of the Ministry of the Interior-Sofia.

He took over from Petar Todorov, who resigned after Interior Minister Kalin Stoyanov demanded his removal. Stoyanov then declared that he no longer trusted Todorov. His resignation came after the head of state refused to release the now former chief secretary. Zhivko Kotsev was also the director of the District Police Directorate - Veliko Tarnovo. He also worked in the "Criminal Police". After that, he was also the deputy director of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, as well as the deputy chief secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs from July 10, 2023 until his appointment as chief secretary.

The Ministry of the Interior confirmed the information: "On the basis of Article 36, Paragraph 6, Item 1 of the Law on the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Chief Commissioner Zhivko Kotsev has submitted an application for dismissal from his position at his own request."

