Young Bulgarian Chess Sensation Nurgyul Salimova Takes on 'Candidates Tournament'

Nurgyul Salimova, the burgeoning Bulgarian chess sensation, steps onto the grand stage of the 2024 Candidates Tournament in Toronto with a flurry of anticipation surrounding her. The competition begins on April 3rd with an official ceremony, and the matches kick off on the 4th.

In the recently released FIDE rankings for April, Nurgyul Salimova, the 20-year-old Bulgarian chess prodigy, made significant strides by gaining six ELO points. This achievement marks the first time in her career that she has surpassed the prestigious 2430 mark. Salimova emphasized the rigorous preparation required for the upcoming competition, acknowledging the dedication it demands.

Salimova's remarkable progress in the rankings can be attributed to her impressive performance at the Iceland Open held in March. There, she secured a commendable second place in the women's standings and an impressive 19th overall, underscoring her growing prominence in the global chess arena.

Among the contenders vying for supremacy in Toronto, Russia's Aleksandra Goryachkina looms large as a favorite. Having triumphed over Salimova in the World Cup final, Goryachkina commands the highest ELO rating of 2553, setting the stage for a gripping showdown between the two chess titans.

The tournament is set to run until April 21st, the stakes couldn't be higher as competitors vie for a share of the impressive 250,000 euro prize fund. In the inaugural round on Thursday, Salimova squares off against the Ukrainian player, Anna Muzychuk, wielding the black pieces in a strategic battle of wits.

Program of Nurgyul Salimova at the Challengers' Tournament:

April 4, I round: Anna Muzychuk (Ukraine) - Nurgyul Salimova

April 5 II round: Nurgyul Salimova - Lei Tingjie (China)

April 6 III round: Vaishali Rameshbabu (India) - Nurgul Salimova

April 7, Round IV: Nurgyul Salimova - Humpy Koneru (India)

April 9, V round: Tan Zhongyi (China) - Nurgyul Salimova

April 10 VI round: Nurgyul Salimova - Aleksandra Goryachkina (Russia)

April 11 VII round: Katerina Lagno (Russia) - Nurgyul Salimova

April 13 VIII round: Nurgyul Salimova - Anna Muzychuk (Ukraine)

April 14, Round IX: Lei Tingjie (China) - Nurgyul Salimova

April 15 Round X: Nurgyul Salimova - Vaishali Rameshbabu (India)

April 17 Round XI: Humpy Koneru (India) - Nurgyul Salimova

April 18, Round XII: Nurgyul Salimova - Tang Zhongyi (China)

April 20 XIII round: Nurgyul Salimova - Kateryna Lagno (Russia)

April 21 XIV round: Aleksandra Goryachkina (Russia) - Nurgyul Salimova