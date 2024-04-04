NATO Marks 75th Anniversary with Brussels Ceremony

World | April 4, 2024, Thursday // 08:52
This Thursday, NATO foreign ministers convene in Brussels to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the alliance's establishment, marked by the signing of the North Atlantic Treaty in Washington on April 4, 1949. Central to NATO's mission is the principle of collective defense, wherein an attack on any member nation is considered an attack on all.

A significant highlight of the anniversary celebration is the rare public display of the treaty itself, typically housed in the United States but now showcased in Brussels for the first time.

Reflecting on the enduring relevance of NATO, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg emphasized the vital importance of the transatlantic relationship in an increasingly perilous global landscape.

"In the face of a more dangerous world, the relationship between Europe and North America has never been more important," asserted Stoltenberg.

The milestone comes amid a resurgence of NATO's prominence in international affairs, particularly following Russia's incursion into Ukraine, which has prompted European nations to reassess Moscow as a significant security threat.

Meanwhile, in Sofia, Bulgaria, the 75th anniversary is being commemorated with an event organized by the Atlantic Club. U.S. Ambassador Kenneth Merten is slated to address NATO's pivotal role in ensuring European security, alongside discussions on Bulgaria's contributions and achievements within the alliance. The Chairman of the National Assembly, Rosen Zhelyazkov, has been invited to participate in the proceedings.

The event also serves to mark Bulgaria's 20th anniversary since joining NATO, underscoring the nation's enduring commitment to the collective defense and security objectives of the alliance.

