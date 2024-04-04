Fatal Drone Strike Hits Kharkiv, Causing Casualties and Destruction

Tragedy struck Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv, as at least three individuals lost their lives in a devastating drone attack. The victims, initially responding to the scene, fell victim to a subsequent wave of assaults, adding to the toll of casualties. Reports also indicate several others sustaining injuries amidst the chaos. The assault, orchestrated by at least four drones, left a trail of destruction, impacting residential buildings and multi-story blocks. The gravity of the situation is compounded by fears of potential power outages, with the mayor warning that critical infrastructure is also under threat from Russian aggression.

According to Mayor Igor Terekhov, there were a total of five drone strikes. A fire was caused in one of them, part of a building collapsed, and at least three vehicles were seriously damaged. Pictures and footage on the internet show fire crews trying to reach the destroyed homes on the top floors of high-rise apartment blocks with fire escapes. Terekhov told Ukrainian television that signs of life were found in a person buried under the rubble. According to Ukrainian television, during one of the strikes, the residences on three of the floors of a 14-story building were severely damaged. The media added that the work of emergency teams was delayed for at least an hour due to fears of possible new strikes. Kharkiv is a frequent target of Russian missile and drone attacks, Reuters notes. A rocket attack earlier this month on an industrial area killed five people. Terekhov said that in some parts of the city, power outages are possible.

Kharkiv was attacked by Shahed drones last night. 4 people died, including 3 rescuers. 5 people are known to be injured, including a rescuer. Residential buildings at various addresses were damaged, and fires broke out. The rescuers, who arrived on call to one of the addresses,… pic.twitter.com/RmPjdPJZBy — NOELREPORTS ???????? ???????? (@NOELreports) April 4, 2024

As the city grapples with the aftermath of the attack, diplomatic tensions persist between Russia and France. The Russian Ministry of Defense claimed that discussions between Russian and French defense ministers signaled a "willingness for dialogue" concerning Ukraine. However, these assertions were promptly rebuffed by French officials, who categorically denied any indication of readiness for negotiation or dialogue on the matter.

"No, it's not true," asserted a French government representative. "At no point have we shown readiness for dialogue regarding Ukraine, nor for negotiations or anything like that."