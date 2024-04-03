Bulgarian Naval Research Vessel Returns Triumphant from Antarctic Expedition

In a triumphant return to Varna, the Bulgarian naval research vessel Sv. Sv. Kiril i Metodii (RSV 421) completed its 32nd expedition to Antarctica. Welcomed with an official ceremony attended by esteemed dignitaries including Flotilla Admiral Boyan Mednikarov and Prof. Christo Pimpirev, the ship's return marked a successful mission.

Commanding Officer Nikolay Danailov expressed satisfaction with both the crew's condition and the ship's state, noting minor repairs needed. Despite facing extended challenges due to a longer expedition duration, the crew accomplished their primary objective of delivering supplies to the Bulgarian base on Livingston Island below the 55th parallel.

Encountering turbulent weather conditions throughout the voyage, including storms in the Drake Passage and the Mediterranean, the crew navigated skillfully, turning adversity into invaluable training opportunities for 24 cadets on board.

Looking ahead, Danailov affirmed readiness for future expeditions, contingent upon leadership trust. The crew's exemplary performance received praise from Naval Academy Rector Prof. Boyan Mednikarov, who emphasized Bulgaria's scientific research capabilities in Antarctica.

Aside from fulfilling assigned tasks, RSV 421 extended support to a Spanish geographic expedition, showcasing Bulgaria's commitment to international scientific cooperation in polar regions.

The successful completion of the 32nd expedition underscores Bulgaria's capacity for Antarctic research and opens doors for future scientific endeavors in the region.