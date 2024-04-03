The Youth Goes To War: Ukraine Lowers Mobilization Age

Ukraine Plans to Destroy the Crimean Bridge Very Soon
Ukraine's Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) is reportedly planning the destruction of the Crimean bridge
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a bill reducing the age for military mobilization by two years, bringing it down from 27 to 25. The move, which came into effect on Wednesday, aims to increase the number of troops available to Ukraine as it faces dire conditions in the war against Russia.
According to reports from the BBC, the decision to lower the mobilization age is seen as a strategic response to the dwindling number of volunteers in the Ukrainian army and Russia's continued military buildup near the border. By expanding the pool of eligible recruits, Ukraine hopes to strengthen its military capabilities and enhance its readiness to counter any potential offensive from the Russian side.
The bill, which was previously voted on in parliament in May 2023 but did not come into force until now due to Zelensky's delay in signing it, has raised speculation about Ukraine's concerns regarding the possibility of a Russian offensive in the coming months.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg refrained from providing a direct response regarding his proposal to establish a 5-year, 100 billion euro fund aimed at bolstering support for the Ukrainian military
Linguistic similarities, high levels of education, labour market shortages, the mobilisation of national and EU resources, civil society involvement, and close cultural ties have helped Ukrainian refugees to find temporary employment in the EU and Norway
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has pledged more forceful retaliation against Russian attacks, following a recent escalation of hostilities in the ongoing war between the two nations
Germany has purchased 180,000 artillery shells through the Czech initiative, aimed at securing a total of 800,000 shells from non-European countries, in order to boost Ukraine's defense capabilities
The Ukrainian Armed Forces successfully repelled a major tank attack launched by the Russian army near Avdiivka
