The Youth Goes To War: Ukraine Lowers Mobilization Age

World » UKRAINE | April 3, 2024, Wednesday // 16:04
Bulgaria: The Youth Goes To War: Ukraine Lowers Mobilization Age

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a bill reducing the age for military mobilization by two years, bringing it down from 27 to 25. The move, which came into effect on Wednesday, aims to increase the number of troops available to Ukraine as it faces dire conditions in the war against Russia.

According to reports from the BBC, the decision to lower the mobilization age is seen as a strategic response to the dwindling number of volunteers in the Ukrainian army and Russia's continued military buildup near the border. By expanding the pool of eligible recruits, Ukraine hopes to strengthen its military capabilities and enhance its readiness to counter any potential offensive from the Russian side.

The bill, which was previously voted on in parliament in May 2023 but did not come into force until now due to Zelensky's delay in signing it, has raised speculation about Ukraine's concerns regarding the possibility of a Russian offensive in the coming months.

Tags: Ukraine, mobilization, military, Russia

