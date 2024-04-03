Bulgaria's Customs Agency Director Targeted in Anti-Corruption Operation

Politics | April 3, 2024, Wednesday // 14:32
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Customs Agency Director Targeted in Anti-Corruption Operation

Earlier today, the director of Bulgaria's Customs Agency, Petya Bankova, has found herself at the center of an anti-corruption operation. Police, gendarmerie, and State Agency "National Security" (SANS) officials launched a coordinated operation, conducting searches at Bankova's office and residence, as well as her deputy Ludmil Marinov's premises.

The operation reportedly targets a smuggling network allegedly linked to Nikolay Nikolov-Paskal, a key figure in cigarette smuggling. Media reports suggest that the network operated with impunity for nearly three decades, raising concerns about the extent of corruption within the customs agency.

In a defiant statement to journalists as she left the Customs Agency building, Bankova proclaimed herself as the first victim of the newly established Anti-Corruption Commission. Despite the allegations against her, she vowed not to give up, denying any connection to the smuggling network under investigation.

"I will not allow smuggling to continue. If this is the state's problem, let them declare it. I don't know Pascal, I don't know who he is," Bankova asserted, highlighting her determination to combat corruption within the agency.

In addition, Bankova's lawyer, Adelina Natina, revealed that authorities seized notes from Bankova's office detailing plans to dismantle contraband channels. Natina also suggested that Bankova's strained relationship with Plamen Tonchev, the former director of SANS, might have contributed to the investigation.

"A few years ago, Plamen Tonchev decided that he would send me to Blagoevgrad for punishment. This is their main scheme - when someone interferes, they send them away. Then I said that I will not carry out their orders and left SANS," Bankova explained, hinting at possible motives behind the operation.

The developments come against the backdrop of legislative changes aimed at enhancing anti-corruption efforts in Bulgaria. However, the formation of the new Anti-Corruption Commission, envisioned as a key instrument in combating crime, has faced delays in appointing its members.

It is worth knowing that Petya Bankova is the sister of the former head of the "Internal Security" department at the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Stefcho Bankov, who was dismissed on disciplinary grounds, but returned to the department based on a court decision, being appointed to the minister of internal affairs' support unit.

Tags: Bulgaria, customs, anti-corruption, smuggling

More from Politics

Parliament Rejects Proposed Gambling Act Amendments

In a contentious session, Parliament has decisively voted against proposed amendments to the Gambling Act aimed at restricting the advertisement of gambling activities

Politics | April 3, 2024, Wednesday // 15:11

Bulgarian Armed Forces Set for Thorough Modernization, Says Deputy Defence Minister

Deputy Defence Minister Atanas Zapryanov revealed the plans for the thorough modernization of the Bulgarian Armed Forces, estimating a budget exceeding BGN 37 billion

Politics » Defense | April 3, 2024, Wednesday // 13:10

Resigned Bulgarian Prime Minister Acknowledges Government Achievements in Final Meeting

In a final meeting of the current Council of Ministers, resigned Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov expressed gratitude to all cabinet ministers and provided an overview of the government's accomplishments

Politics | April 3, 2024, Wednesday // 11:34

State to Cover Rare Disease Treatment Costs In Bulgaria

The government will fund medications and specialized foods for individuals over 18 with rare diseases, but eligibility hinges on starting treatment before adulthood

Politics | April 3, 2024, Wednesday // 10:59

Bulgaria's Borissov Threatens to Halt or Sell 'TurkStream'

In a recent statement, GERB leader Boyko Borissov issued a stark warning to his former coalition partners, declaring that the National Assembly could halt or even sell the "Balkan Stream" (TurkStream) project as early as today

Politics | April 3, 2024, Wednesday // 10:14

Bulgaria's President Radev Advocates for Peace in Gaza Amid Rising Tensions

Bulgaria stands in solidarity with international efforts for ceasefire and peace in Gaza, as President Rumen Radev affirmed in a recent conversation with Israeli President Isaac Herzog

Politics | April 3, 2024, Wednesday // 09:59
