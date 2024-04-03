Ukraine Plans to Destroy the Crimean Bridge Very Soon

The Youth Goes To War: Ukraine Lowers Mobilization Age
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a bill reducing the age for military mobilization by two years, bringing it down from 27 to 25
Ukraine's Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) is reportedly planning the destruction of the Crimean bridge within the next three months. The bridge, which connects Russia to the occupied Crimean peninsula, has long been a contentious symbol of Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014.
According to sources cited by the Guardian, the GUR is behind a series of successful attacks on Russian oil refineries and now sets its sights on the strategic bridge. While the destruction of the bridge would deal a significant blow to Russian control over Crimea, it also poses a formidable challenge given the structure's robust defenses.
The Crimean bridge holds immense symbolic value for Russian President Vladimir Putin, who views its construction as a testament to Russia's territorial integrity. Conversely, for Ukraine, the bridge represents the illegal annexation of Crimea and serves as a rallying point for efforts to reclaim the region.
"We will do it in the first half of 2024," asserted a high-ranking GUR official, highlighting the agency's determination to execute the plan. The decision aligns with President Volodymyr Zelensky's strategy to reduce Russian naval presence in the Black Sea, signaling a coordinated effort to challenge Russian dominance in the region.
However, doubts linger about the feasibility of the operation, with experts questioning Ukraine's ability to overcome the bridge's formidable defenses. Despite these challenges, Ukrainian authorities remain resolute in their commitment to undermine Russian control over Crimea.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a bill reducing the age for military mobilization by two years, bringing it down from 27 to 25
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg refrained from providing a direct response regarding his proposal to establish a 5-year, 100 billion euro fund aimed at bolstering support for the Ukrainian military
Linguistic similarities, high levels of education, labour market shortages, the mobilisation of national and EU resources, civil society involvement, and close cultural ties have helped Ukrainian refugees to find temporary employment in the EU and Norway
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has pledged more forceful retaliation against Russian attacks, following a recent escalation of hostilities in the ongoing war between the two nations
Germany has purchased 180,000 artillery shells through the Czech initiative, aimed at securing a total of 800,000 shells from non-European countries, in order to boost Ukraine's defense capabilities
The Ukrainian Armed Forces successfully repelled a major tank attack launched by the Russian army near Avdiivka
UN Happiness Report: Bulgaria's Astonishing Leap in Rankings
Bulgaria: 3 Regions With Lowest Life Expectancy - EU Report 2022