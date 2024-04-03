Ukraine Plans to Destroy the Crimean Bridge Very Soon

Ukraine's Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) is reportedly planning the destruction of the Crimean bridge within the next three months. The bridge, which connects Russia to the occupied Crimean peninsula, has long been a contentious symbol of Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014.

According to sources cited by the Guardian, the GUR is behind a series of successful attacks on Russian oil refineries and now sets its sights on the strategic bridge. While the destruction of the bridge would deal a significant blow to Russian control over Crimea, it also poses a formidable challenge given the structure's robust defenses.

The Crimean bridge holds immense symbolic value for Russian President Vladimir Putin, who views its construction as a testament to Russia's territorial integrity. Conversely, for Ukraine, the bridge represents the illegal annexation of Crimea and serves as a rallying point for efforts to reclaim the region.

"We will do it in the first half of 2024," asserted a high-ranking GUR official, highlighting the agency's determination to execute the plan. The decision aligns with President Volodymyr Zelensky's strategy to reduce Russian naval presence in the Black Sea, signaling a coordinated effort to challenge Russian dominance in the region.

However, doubts linger about the feasibility of the operation, with experts questioning Ukraine's ability to overcome the bridge's formidable defenses. Despite these challenges, Ukrainian authorities remain resolute in their commitment to undermine Russian control over Crimea.