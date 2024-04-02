Weather in Bulgaria on April 4: Sunny Outlook but Expect Rain in Mountainous Regions

During the night, there will be scattered clouds, predominantly significant over Eastern Bulgaria, with no precipitation expected. Conditions will remain relatively calm, with minimum temperatures ranging between 6° and 11°, while in Sofia, temperatures will hover around 6°.

Tomorrow, sunny weather will dominate, although, from west to east, there will also be temporary increases in cloudiness, becoming cumulus and cumulus-rainy around and after noon. Rainfall is expected in some areas of Central and Eastern Bulgaria, with potential thunderstorm activity in regions such as the Upper Thracian Plain, the Rhodope Mountains, and the Ludogorie. Maximum temperatures will range from 20° to 22° in Western Bulgaria and reach 24° to 26° in some southern areas. In Sofia, the maximum temperature is forecasted to be around 20°.

In mountainous regions, predominantly sunny conditions are anticipated, although temporary cloud cover is expected to increase in the afternoon. Rainfall is likely in certain areas of the Central Balkan and Rhodope Mountains, above 2200 meters, potentially mixed with snow. Winds are expected to be moderate to strong, blowing from the west-northwest. Maximum temperatures at 1200 meters above sea level will be approximately 13° and around 5° at 2000 meters.

Along the Black Sea coast, mostly sunny conditions are expected, with occasional cloudiness but no precipitation. A moderate westerly-northwesterly wind is anticipated. Maximum temperatures will range between 19° and 22°, while the seawater temperature will be between 9° and 12°. The sea swell will diminish and will be at 2 bales.