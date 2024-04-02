Weather in Bulgaria on April 4: Sunny Outlook but Expect Rain in Mountainous Regions

Society » ENVIRONMENT | Author: Diana Kavardzhikova |April 3, 2024, Wednesday // 18:25
Bulgaria: Weather in Bulgaria on April 4: Sunny Outlook but Expect Rain in Mountainous Regions Pixabay

During the night, there will be scattered clouds, predominantly significant over Eastern Bulgaria, with no precipitation expected. Conditions will remain relatively calm, with minimum temperatures ranging between 6° and 11°, while in Sofia, temperatures will hover around 6°.

Tomorrow, sunny weather will dominate, although, from west to east, there will also be temporary increases in cloudiness, becoming cumulus and cumulus-rainy around and after noon. Rainfall is expected in some areas of Central and Eastern Bulgaria, with potential thunderstorm activity in regions such as the Upper Thracian Plain, the Rhodope Mountains, and the Ludogorie. Maximum temperatures will range from 20° to 22° in Western Bulgaria and reach 24° to 26° in some southern areas. In Sofia, the maximum temperature is forecasted to be around 20°.

In mountainous regions, predominantly sunny conditions are anticipated, although temporary cloud cover is expected to increase in the afternoon. Rainfall is likely in certain areas of the Central Balkan and Rhodope Mountains, above 2200 meters, potentially mixed with snow. Winds are expected to be moderate to strong, blowing from the west-northwest. Maximum temperatures at 1200 meters above sea level will be approximately 13° and around 5° at 2000 meters.

Along the Black Sea coast, mostly sunny conditions are expected, with occasional cloudiness but no precipitation. A moderate westerly-northwesterly wind is anticipated. Maximum temperatures will range between 19° and 22°, while the seawater temperature will be between 9° and 12°. The sea swell will diminish and will be at 2 bales.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: weather, clouds, sunny, tempretures

Related Articles:

Weather in Bulgaria on April 3: Anticipated Sunshine

Light rain is expected in some areas until midnight, with clouds gradually dissipating to mostly clear skies in the morning of April 3

Society » Environment | April 2, 2024, Tuesday // 18:10

Yellow Code Alert: Strong Winds Forecasted for 18 Regions in Bulgaria

Residents across Bulgaria have been cautioned to brace themselves as the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) issued a yellow code warning for strong winds expected on April 2

Society » Environment | April 2, 2024, Tuesday // 08:43

Weather in Bulgaria on April 2: Clear Skies Overnight, Windy Conditions Expected

Overnight, Bulgaria can expect mostly clear skies across the country, with a variable southerly wind ranging from weak to moderate, occasionally strengthening to strong in Eastern Bulgaria and on the northern slopes of the mountains

Society » Environment | April 1, 2024, Monday // 17:28

Weather In Bulgaria On April 1: Unseasonably Warm

Bulgaria is experiencing unseasonably warm weather for early April, with temperatures soaring above normal levels across the country

Society » Environment | March 31, 2024, Sunday // 18:10

Weather in Bulgaria For The Weekend: Get Ready for Sunny and Warm Days

Tonight, the sky is expected to remain mostly clear with some increasing high cloud cover. Conditions will be generally calm, with minimum temperatures ranging mostly between 7°C and 12°C, with temperatures around 8°C in Sofia

Society » Environment | March 29, 2024, Friday // 18:34

Weather In Bulgaria On March 29: Sunny Skies and Rising Temperatures Across The Country

Bulgaria is set to experience favorable weather conditions on March 29, with mostly sunny skies forecasted across the country

Society » Environment | March 28, 2024, Thursday // 19:54
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

Weather in Bulgaria on April 3: Anticipated Sunshine

Light rain is expected in some areas until midnight, with clouds gradually dissipating to mostly clear skies in the morning of April 3

Society » Environment | April 2, 2024, Tuesday // 18:10

Bulgaria Swelters as Temperature Records Shattered Across the Country

Bulgaria experienced scorching temperatures on Monday, with record highs exceeding 30 degrees Celsius in various regions

Society » Environment | April 2, 2024, Tuesday // 09:00

Yellow Code Alert: Strong Winds Forecasted for 18 Regions in Bulgaria

Residents across Bulgaria have been cautioned to brace themselves as the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) issued a yellow code warning for strong winds expected on April 2

Society » Environment | April 2, 2024, Tuesday // 08:43

Weather in Bulgaria on April 2: Clear Skies Overnight, Windy Conditions Expected

Overnight, Bulgaria can expect mostly clear skies across the country, with a variable southerly wind ranging from weak to moderate, occasionally strengthening to strong in Eastern Bulgaria and on the northern slopes of the mountains

Society » Environment | April 1, 2024, Monday // 17:28

Bulgaria's Forest Week 2024 Begins with Nationwide Special Events

In a tradition dating back over a century, the Forestry College's "Forest Week" commences once again, this time under the inspiring motto: "Forest is life and ... common responsibility!"

Society » Environment | April 1, 2024, Monday // 11:09

Weather In Bulgaria On April 1: Unseasonably Warm

Bulgaria is experiencing unseasonably warm weather for early April, with temperatures soaring above normal levels across the country

Society » Environment | March 31, 2024, Sunday // 18:10
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria