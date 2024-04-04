Bulgaria Outpaces EU Average in Doctor Numbers, but Nurses Lag Behind

Eurozone Entry for Bulgaria Faces Challenges Amid Government Uncertainty
Concerns loom over Bulgaria's potential entry into the eurozone as the nation grapples with political instability in the months ahead
Bulgaria boasts a higher number of graduated and practicing doctors per capita compared to the European Union's average, according to an analysis commissioned by the Bulgarian Medical Union. However, while the country excels in doctor provision, it lags behind in nursing staff, signaling a potential imbalance in healthcare personnel distribution.
Data from the analysis reveal that Pleven emerges as the district with the highest concentration of doctors, with over 7 doctors per 1,000 people as of 2022. Conversely, districts like Kardzhali and Yambol suffer from a shortage, with fewer than three doctors per 1,000 residents.
The aging population poses an additional challenge, with more than half of medical practitioners aged 55 and older. This demographic trend raises concerns about the sustainability of healthcare services, as retiring professionals may not be adequately replaced by younger recruits.
While Bulgaria's surplus of doctors reflects positively on its medical education system, the deficiency in nursing staff signals an area in need of attention. Addressing this disparity is crucial for ensuring comprehensive and effective healthcare delivery across the country.
In a concerted effort to bolster public health, Bulgaria's Health Ministry, in collaboration with UNICEF Bulgaria, announces a proactive campaign advocating the advantages of vaccination, the Ministry stated in a press release on Monday.
Amidst a shift toward digital healthcare practices, a new regulation mandates that doctors prescribe antibiotics solely through electronic prescription starting today
Bulgaria is grappling with a staggering burden of cardiovascular diseases, with more than 6 million new cases and over 1.8 million deaths reported annually
Japanese health authorities have issued a warning as the nation grapples with a significant uptick in potentially fatal strep throat infections, particularly in Tokyo
The World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Office for Europe today released the second volume of the Health Behaviour in School-aged Children (HBSC) study, which focuses on patterns of bullying and peer violence among adolescents across 44 countries and
Statement on World TB Day by WHO Regional Director for Europe, Dr Hans Henri P. Kluge
