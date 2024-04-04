Bulgaria Outpaces EU Average in Doctor Numbers, but Nurses Lag Behind

Bulgaria boasts a higher number of graduated and practicing doctors per capita compared to the European Union's average, according to an analysis commissioned by the Bulgarian Medical Union. However, while the country excels in doctor provision, it lags behind in nursing staff, signaling a potential imbalance in healthcare personnel distribution.

Data from the analysis reveal that Pleven emerges as the district with the highest concentration of doctors, with over 7 doctors per 1,000 people as of 2022. Conversely, districts like Kardzhali and Yambol suffer from a shortage, with fewer than three doctors per 1,000 residents.

The aging population poses an additional challenge, with more than half of medical practitioners aged 55 and older. This demographic trend raises concerns about the sustainability of healthcare services, as retiring professionals may not be adequately replaced by younger recruits.

While Bulgaria's surplus of doctors reflects positively on its medical education system, the deficiency in nursing staff signals an area in need of attention. Addressing this disparity is crucial for ensuring comprehensive and effective healthcare delivery across the country.