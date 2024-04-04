NATO's Stoltenberg Pushes for Stronger Commitment to Ukraine as Cameron Seeks Increased Support

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg refrained from providing a direct response regarding his proposal to establish a 5-year, 100 billion euro fund aimed at bolstering support for the Ukrainian military. The idea, which circulated through news agencies, remained unconfirmed by Stoltenberg as he entered a meeting of foreign affairs ministers.

Expressing his views on the matter, Stoltenberg emphasized the necessity for a sustained and unwavering commitment to Ukraine. He stressed the need for increased financial support for Ukraine over the long term, emphasizing the importance of creating institutional frameworks to ensure predictability and certainty in funding allocation.

While acknowledging the urgency of the situation, Stoltenberg indicated that a conclusive decision on the proposed fund was not expected during the ongoing meetings. However, he expressed optimism for reaching a consensus by the NATO summit scheduled for July in Washington.

In a parallel development, British Foreign Secretary David Cameron urged NATO allies to enhance defense spending and production in solidarity with Ukraine amid the ongoing Russian aggression. Cameron emphasized the imperative for allies to bolster their defense capabilities in response to the escalating security threats posed by Russia.

Cameron advocated for increased support to Ukraine, calling on NATO to approve British-led initiatives aimed at supplying NATO-standard missiles and ammunition to the Ukrainian armed forces. Highlighting Britain's substantial financial support to Ukraine since the onset of the invasion in 2022, Cameron underscored the importance of maintaining critical assistance to Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression.

Furthermore, Cameron reiterated NATO's commitment to integrating Ukraine into the alliance, emphasizing the unanimous support of all allies for Ukraine's prospective membership. In February, Britain announced additional sanctions against Russia, signaling its determination to curb Vladimir Putin's defense spending and weapons arsenal.