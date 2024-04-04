Bulgarian Armed Forces Set for Thorough Modernization, Says Deputy Defence Minister

Politics » DEFENSE | Author: Diana Kavardzhikova |April 3, 2024, Wednesday // 13:10
Deputy Defence Minister Atanas Zapryanov revealed the plans for the thorough modernisation of the Bulgarian Armed Forces, estimating a budget exceeding BGN 37 billion. Speaking at a conference commemorating the 20th anniversary of Bulgaria's NATO membership, held at Sofia's Central Military Club, Zapryanov emphasized the critical need for investment in defence capabilities.

The three-day forum, commencing on Tuesday, served as a platform for discussions on Bulgaria's NATO membership and the evolving geopolitical landscape. Zapryanov highlighted the importance of parliamentary support for a scheduled defence investment plan, asserting that it would ensure the enhancement of Bulgaria's defence capabilities.

Acknowledging the recruitment crisis within the Armed Forces, Zapryanov underscored the pressing need for measures to address this challenge. Drawing parallels between the current geopolitical climate and the situation in 1949, he emphasised the enduring relevance of NATO in countering contemporary threats.

Zapryanov drew attention to the geopolitical ambitions of Russia, asserting that the North Atlantic Treaty has remained resilient over its 75-year history without requiring amendments. He emphasised the significance of NATO's role in preserving security and stability in the face of attempts by Russia to expand its sphere of influence.

