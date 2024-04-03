End of Investigation: Indictment Pending for Gambling Mogul Vasil Bojkov

Europol Security Breach: Top-Secret Documents Disappear from Headquarters
A major security breach has taken place within the EU police service – Europol, as detailed by the online publication 'POLITICO'
The long-awaited conclusion of the investigation into gambling mogul and oligarch Vasil Bojkov has been announced by the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office on Wednesday. With an indictment pending, Bojkov faces accusations of attempted rape, murder, and abetting in murder.
Initially, pre-trial proceedings were initiated against Bojkov and six other defendants for their alleged involvement in an organized criminal group, purportedly established for the commission of murder, rape, and coercion. However, towards the end of March, supervising prosecutors decided to partially close the case, with the remaining aspects set to be submitted to the court alongside an indictment.
Some materials from the investigation have been separated and forwarded to the District Prosecutor's Office in Pleven and Blagoevgrad, as per information provided by the prosecution service.
In an important development, the investigation has been terminated against five of the defendants concerning their leadership and participation in the alleged organized criminal group. This decision was made due to a lack of sufficiently convincing evidence, as stated by the prosecution service.
On August 25, 2023, Bojkov returned from Dubai, where he had been residing, and was subsequently detained upon arrival at Sofia airport. The following day, the Sofia City Court ordered his remand in custody. Bojkov currently remains under house arrest, monitored by an electronic bracelet.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
A significant operation led by the State Agency for National Security (DANS) and the Anti-Corruption Commission is currently underway across Sofia and the country
A recent police operation conducted in refugee centers across Sofia resulted in the detention of six foreigners, as announced by the Ministry of the Interior
In a decisive move, the Bulgarian Parliament has approved a measure to bolster security at all centers for migrants and refugees under the jurisdiction of the State Agency for Refugees.
Ivana, a 17-year-old from Dupnitsa, has been missing for over a month now, vanishing on February 22 after leaving school without her phone
Reports from Italian authorities detail a horrifying ordeal where victims were subjected to physical violence and coercion, painting a grim picture of human trafficking and exploitation
170 kilograms of cocaine were found concealed within a shipment of bananas at the Burgas city's port
UN Happiness Report: Bulgaria's Astonishing Leap in Rankings
Bulgaria: 3 Regions With Lowest Life Expectancy - EU Report 2022