End of Investigation: Indictment Pending for Gambling Mogul Vasil Bojkov

The long-awaited conclusion of the investigation into gambling mogul and oligarch Vasil Bojkov has been announced by the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office on Wednesday. With an indictment pending, Bojkov faces accusations of attempted rape, murder, and abetting in murder.

Initially, pre-trial proceedings were initiated against Bojkov and six other defendants for their alleged involvement in an organized criminal group, purportedly established for the commission of murder, rape, and coercion. However, towards the end of March, supervising prosecutors decided to partially close the case, with the remaining aspects set to be submitted to the court alongside an indictment.

Some materials from the investigation have been separated and forwarded to the District Prosecutor's Office in Pleven and Blagoevgrad, as per information provided by the prosecution service.

In an important development, the investigation has been terminated against five of the defendants concerning their leadership and participation in the alleged organized criminal group. This decision was made due to a lack of sufficiently convincing evidence, as stated by the prosecution service.

On August 25, 2023, Bojkov returned from Dubai, where he had been residing, and was subsequently detained upon arrival at Sofia airport. The following day, the Sofia City Court ordered his remand in custody. Bojkov currently remains under house arrest, monitored by an electronic bracelet.