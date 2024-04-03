State Agency for National Security Conducts Major Operation In Sofia
A significant operation led by the State Agency for National Security (DANS) and the Anti-Corruption Commission is currently underway across Sofia and the country. The operation is a component of a probe into acts of official misconduct and bribery.
According to BNT, the operation has drawn attention with reports of the arrest of Petya Bankova, the director of the "Customs" Agency, along with her deputy Ludmil Marinov.
While law enforcement authorities have neither confirmed nor denied these reports, unofficial sources suggest that Marinov, before assuming his position at the Customs Agency in early March, was an employee of the State Customs Service. Increased police presence has been noted in front of the agency premises, adding to the intensity of the situation.
The focus of the DANS operation appears to be linked to an investigation concerning suspected smuggler Nikolay Nikolov-Pascal and potential connections facilitating smuggling activities. The operation extends beyond Sofia, with simultaneous actions reported in Haskovo, indicating the scope and seriousness of the ongoing efforts.
